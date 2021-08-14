New Mahindra XUV700 makes global debut

- The 2021 Mahindra XUV700 will be offered with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines

- The SUV features a panoramic sunroof, flush-fitting door handles, and AdrenoX technology

Mahindra has unveiled the new XUV700 ahead of its launch that is expected to take place soon. The XUV700 is the first model to sport the brand’s new logo that was revealed earlier this week, details of which are available here.

Exterior highlights of the 2021 Mahindra XUV700 include C-shaped headlamps with all LED lighting, a new multi-slat grille, new front and rear bumpers, fog lights, flush-fitting door handles that Mahindra calls smart door handles, new dual-tone alloy wheels, blacked-out B, C, and D-pillars, wrap-around LED tail lights, an integrated rear spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, a shark fin antenna, silver-coloured skid plates, and rear bumper-mounted reflectors.

Inside, the new Mahindra XUV700 comes equipped with dual-tone upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, personalised safety alerts, driver drowsiness detection, a flat-bottom steering wheel, dual 10.25-inch HD screens (one unit each for the fully digital instrument console and touchscreen infotainment system), 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, AdrenoX technology, ADAS, adaptive cruise control, Sony-sourced 3D surround sound music system, drive modes (Zip, Zap, Zoom and Custom), auto booster headlamps, engine start-stop button, wireless charging, electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, and front seats with memory function. Safety features on the model will include seven airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder, and a speed alert system.

Under the hood, the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 will be available with a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The latter will produce 182bhp and 420 Nm of torque (450Nm in AT variants) while the former will produce 197bhp and 380Nm of torque. Transmission options will include manual and automatic units. Also on offer will be an AWD system. The XUV700 will be available in five-seat and seven-seat configurations.

The new Mahindra XUV700 will be available in four variants that include MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7. The base MX version will be powered by a detuned version of the 2.0-litre mHawk diesel engine that will produce 153bhp and 360Nm of torque.