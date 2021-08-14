CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Mahindra XUV700 makes global debut

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    29,887 Views
    New Mahindra XUV700 makes global debut

    - The 2021 Mahindra XUV700 will be offered with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines

    - The SUV features a panoramic sunroof, flush-fitting door handles, and AdrenoX technology

    Mahindra has unveiled the new XUV700 ahead of its launch that is expected to take place soon. The XUV700 is the first model to sport the brand’s new logo that was revealed earlier this week, details of which are available here.

    Front View

    Exterior highlights of the 2021 Mahindra XUV700 include C-shaped headlamps with all LED lighting, a new multi-slat grille, new front and rear bumpers, fog lights, flush-fitting door handles that Mahindra calls smart door handles, new dual-tone alloy wheels, blacked-out B, C, and D-pillars, wrap-around LED tail lights, an integrated rear spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, a shark fin antenna, silver-coloured skid plates, and rear bumper-mounted reflectors.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the new Mahindra XUV700 comes equipped with dual-tone upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, personalised safety alerts, driver drowsiness detection, a flat-bottom steering wheel, dual 10.25-inch HD screens (one unit each for the fully digital instrument console and touchscreen infotainment system), 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, AdrenoX technology, ADAS, adaptive cruise control, Sony-sourced 3D surround sound music system, drive modes (Zip, Zap, Zoom and Custom), auto booster headlamps, engine start-stop button, wireless charging, electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, and front seats with memory function. Safety features on the model will include seven airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder, and a speed alert system.

    Dashboard

    Under the hood, the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 will be available with a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The latter will produce 182bhp and 420 Nm of torque (450Nm in AT variants) while the former will produce 197bhp and 380Nm of torque. Transmission options will include manual and automatic units. Also on offer will be an AWD system. The XUV700 will be available in five-seat and seven-seat configurations.

    The new Mahindra XUV700 will be available in four variants that include MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7. The base MX version will be powered by a detuned version of the 2.0-litre mHawk diesel engine that will produce 153bhp and 360Nm of torque.

    Mahindra XUV700 Image
    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Honda Amaze facelift: What to expect?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV700 Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.15 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi RS5

    Audi RS5

    ₹ 1.04 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda Amaze Facelift

    Honda Amaze Facelift

    ₹ 6.35 - 10.10 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 18th August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 12.78 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Mahindra XUV700 makes global debut