Mahindra XUV700 AX petrol range prices start at Rs 13.99 lakh

Prices for the Mahindra XUV700 AX petrol variants have been revealed with the range starting at Rs 13.99 lakh. The AX range has three versions- AX3, AX5 and the AX7 with prices having been announced for the first two and the AX in the name comes from the Adrenox AI system.

The AX variants get dual HD displays of which one is a fully digital instrument cluster, Amazon Alexa connectivity, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, Adernox connected car tech, LED DRLs and fog lamps and 17-inch steel wheels with wheel covers.

The AX5 variant, over the AX3, gets the panoramic sunroof, diamond-cut alloy wheels, curtain airbags, LED headlamps and cornering lamps. The AX7 variant that will be launched at a later date gets ADAS, dual-zone climate control, 18-inch diamond-cut wheels, leatherette seats, leather cover for the steering wheel and gear lever, power driver’s seat and side airbags.

The petrol engine in question is Mahindra’s 2.0-litre mstallion engine producing 197bhp/380Nm and at present will be offered only with a six-speed manual. The automatic versions will be launched at a later date.

Prices for the Mahindra XUV700 AX petrol range (All-India ex-showroom)

Mahindra XUV700 AX3 petrol MT- Rs 13.99 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 petrol MT- Rs 14.99 lakh