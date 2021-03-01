New Citroen C5 Aircross to be launched in India in April 2021

- Citroen C5 Aircross bookings are open

- The model will be offered in two variants that include Feel and Shine

Citroen India commenced bookings of the C5 Aircross in the country earlier today for an amount of Rs 50,000, details of which are available here. The French carmaker has now revealed that its flagship product for India will be launched in April 2021.

The 2021 Citroen C5 Aircross will feature LED DRLs, LED projector headlamps, front fog lights with cornering function, front and rear parking sensors, panoramic sunroof, puddle lamps, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, hands-free electric tail gate, and LED tail lights.

Inside, the new Citroen C5 Aircross will come equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, six-way power-adjustable driver seat, cruise control, air purifier, 12.3-inch instrument console, drive modes, electric parking brake, TPMS, reverse parking camera, and park-assist.

Under the hood of the Citroen C5 Aircross will be a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is capable of producing 175bhp and 400Nm of torque. This motor is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. To read our comprehensive review of the C5 Aircross, click here.