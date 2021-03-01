New Citroen C5 Aircross bookings open in India ahead of launch

- Citroen C5 Aircross can be booked for an amount of Rs 50,000

- The model is powered by a 175bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine

Citroen India has commenced bookings for its first product in the country, the C5 Aircross. Customers can book the mid-size SUV for an amount of Rs 50,000 on the official website or at authorised dealerships of the brand.

Customers booking the Citroen C5 Aircross will also receive a complimentary maintenance package of five years or 50,000 kms. This offer is valid for bookings made up to 6 April, 2021, and deliveries up to 30 June, 2021.

The new Citroen C5 Aircross will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 175bhp and 400Nm of torque. This motor is paired exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The model has an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of 18.6kmpl. We have driven the C5 Aircross and you can read our detailed review here.

The 2021 Citroen C5 Aircross will be offered in four mono-tone colours that include Perla Nera Black, Tijuca Blue, Pearl White, and Cumulus Grey, as well as three dual-tone colours including Tijuca Blue with Pearla Nera Black, Pearl White with Pearla Nera Black, and Cumulus Grey with Pearla Nera Black. The model will be available in two variants, the variant-wise features of which are available here.