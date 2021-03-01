CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Citroen C5 Aircross bookings open in India ahead of launch

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,656 Views
    New Citroen C5 Aircross bookings open in India ahead of launch

    - Citroen C5 Aircross can be booked for an amount of Rs 50,000

    - The model is powered by a 175bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine

    Citroen India has commenced bookings for its first product in the country, the C5 Aircross. Customers can book the mid-size SUV for an amount of Rs 50,000 on the official website or at authorised dealerships of the brand.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Customers booking the Citroen C5 Aircross will also receive a complimentary maintenance package of five years or 50,000 kms. This offer is valid for bookings made up to 6 April, 2021, and deliveries up to 30 June, 2021.

    The new Citroen C5 Aircross will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 175bhp and 400Nm of torque. This motor is paired exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The model has an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of 18.6kmpl. We have driven the C5 Aircross and you can read our detailed review here.

    Dashboard

    The 2021 Citroen C5 Aircross will be offered in four mono-tone colours that include Perla Nera Black, Tijuca Blue, Pearl White, and Cumulus Grey, as well as three dual-tone colours including Tijuca Blue with Pearla Nera Black, Pearl White with Pearla Nera Black, and Cumulus Grey with Pearla Nera Black. The model will be available in two variants, the variant-wise features of which are available here.

    Citroen C5 Aircross Image
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    ₹ 28.00 - 30.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Citroen
    • C5 Aircross
    • Citroen C5 Aircross
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Citroen C5 Aircross to be launched in India in April 2021
     Next 
    Ford EcoSport SE variant teased ahead of launch in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Fetured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jaguar I-Pace

    Jaguar I-Pace

    ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - 9th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Citroen C5 Aircross bookings open in India ahead of launch