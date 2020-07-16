Please Tell Us Your City

  • New Audi RS7 Sportback launched in India; priced at Rs 1.94 crore

New Audi RS7 Sportback launched in India; priced at Rs 1.94 crore

July 16, 2020, 11:24 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
116 Views
New Audi RS7 Sportback launched in India; priced at Rs 1.94 crore

- The 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback is powered by a 591bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine

- Deliveries of the model will commence in August

Audi India has launched the new RS7 Sportback in India with a price tag of Rs 1.94 crore (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the model are slated to begin next month. The 2020 RS7 Sportback is available in 13 colours as well as five matte-finish paintjobs.

Under the hood of the 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine producing 591bhp and 800Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 3.6 seconds. The engine sends power to all four wheels via the signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Also on offer is a 48V mild-hybrid system and Cylinder-On-Demand (COD) technology.

Audi New RS7 Sportback left rear three quarter

Feature highlights of the new Audi RS7 Sportback include a five-seat configuration (offered for the first time), RS adaptive air suspension, flared wheel arches, 21-inch alloy wheels, single-frame grille with honeycomb mesh, rear bumper with integrated diffuser and oval exhaust pipes, panoramic sunroof and LED matrix headlamps.

Inside, the 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback comes equipped with a virtual cockpit, Heads-Up Display (HUD), Alcantara wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel with aluminium paddle shifters, RS sport seats with Black Pearl Nappa leather and a 705W B&O 16 speaker music system. 

Commenting on the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are thrilled to launch the new Audi RS7 Sportback in India, a car that is striking, powerful and is a technological masterpiece. The V8 twin-turbo 4.0L TFSI petrol heart propels the car to 100kph in a super quick 3.6 seconds. Our legendary Quattro all-wheel drive system means you can make the most of the 600hp. I personally love the way the RS7 sounds and I can’t wait for owners and enthusiasts to experience and hear its V8 growl.”

