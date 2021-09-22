CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Audi e-tron GT launched in India at Rs 1.80 crore

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2,479 Views
    New Audi e-tron GT launched in India at Rs 1.80 crore

    - The Audi e-tron GT is available in two variants including S and RS

    - The model was unveiled in February this year

    Audi has introduced the e-tron GT range in India, with prices starting at Rs 1.80 crore (ex-showroom). The model is offered in two variants including S and RS, priced at Rs 1.80 crore and 2.05 crore (ex-showroom), respectively.

    Front View

    The Audi e-tron GT range is powered by two electric motors that produce 469bhp and 630Nm of torque in the S variant, while the RS variant is tuned for 590bhp and 830Nm of torque. Both the variants get four-wheel steering as standard. As per the WLTP cycle, the S and RS variants return a range of 500kms and 481kms, respectively with a full charge.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Exterior highlights of the Audi e-tron GT include the signature matrix LED headlamps, dual-tone bumpers, aerodynamically shaped 20-inch alloy wheels (21-inch units for the RS), a sloping roof-line, an active rear spoiler with two modes (Eco and Dynamic), and an LED light bar at the rear.

    Dashboard

    The interiors of the Audi e-tron GT feature a dual-tone dashboard with horizontally aligned elements such as the 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument console that the company calls Virtual Cockpit, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, eight-way power-adjustable front seats, and a wide centre console. The RS version gets additional bits such as contrast red stitching, leather upholstery, carbon-fibre inserts, sport seats, and an Alcantara-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel.

    Audi e-tron GT Image
    Audi e-tron GT
    ₹ 1.80 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Volkswagen Taigun India launch tomorrow – What to expect?
     Next 
    Spec comparison – Mahindra Thar Vs Force Gurkha

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi e-tron GT Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Audi e-tron GT Right Front Three Quarter
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2837 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.29 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi e-tron GT

    Audi e-tron GT

    ₹ 1.80 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 23rd September 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi e-tron GT

    Audi e-tron GT

    ₹ 1.80 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndSEP
    All Audi-Cars

    Audi e-tron GT Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.89 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.89 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.90 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.89 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.97 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.99 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.97 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.89 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 2.02 Crore

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2837 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Audi e-tron GT launched in India at Rs 1.80 crore