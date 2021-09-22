New Audi e-tron GT launched in India at Rs 1.80 crore

- The Audi e-tron GT is available in two variants including S and RS

- The model was unveiled in February this year

Audi has introduced the e-tron GT range in India, with prices starting at Rs 1.80 crore (ex-showroom). The model is offered in two variants including S and RS, priced at Rs 1.80 crore and 2.05 crore (ex-showroom), respectively.

The Audi e-tron GT range is powered by two electric motors that produce 469bhp and 630Nm of torque in the S variant, while the RS variant is tuned for 590bhp and 830Nm of torque. Both the variants get four-wheel steering as standard. As per the WLTP cycle, the S and RS variants return a range of 500kms and 481kms, respectively with a full charge.

Exterior highlights of the Audi e-tron GT include the signature matrix LED headlamps, dual-tone bumpers, aerodynamically shaped 20-inch alloy wheels (21-inch units for the RS), a sloping roof-line, an active rear spoiler with two modes (Eco and Dynamic), and an LED light bar at the rear.

The interiors of the Audi e-tron GT feature a dual-tone dashboard with horizontally aligned elements such as the 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument console that the company calls Virtual Cockpit, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, eight-way power-adjustable front seats, and a wide centre console. The RS version gets additional bits such as contrast red stitching, leather upholstery, carbon-fibre inserts, sport seats, and an Alcantara-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel.