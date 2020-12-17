MG Hector facelift spied during TVC shoot

- To feature esthetic exterior and interior upgrades

- Engine options to remain the same

It has been just been around 18 months that the Hector was launched and now MG is already readying the facelift of its five-seater SUV. The forthcoming Hector has been spied during a TVC shoot sans camouflage and it could be launched officially by the car-maker in the coming months. It also gives out details as to the changes the Hector has been updated with.

First glance at the pictures and one instantly notices the new front grille. Although it is the same size as the one seen on the outgoing model, this one gets chrome diamond inserts with the MG logo at the centre. The chrome outline and the LED headlamps retain their position on the bumper and the silver faux plate from the earlier model also makes its way in the upcoming one. On the side, it gets a new design for the alloy wheels and it appears to be a size larger than the current wheels. On the rear, replacing the red reflectors is now a gloss black strip between the tail lights breaks the monotony. Other bits of the bumper and the lights look fairly similar and untouched.

We could not get our hands on the images of the cabin, however, we did spot a dual-tone black and beige colored theme on the dashboard as well as the door pad. As seen on the Hector and the Hector Plus, we expect a soft touch leather insert on the centre part of the dashboard. Similar dual theme with a different color combination was also used on the recently launched Hector Plus. The feature-rich cabin could be piled with additional features by MG and we also reckon the vertically stacked infotainment system to get updated with the latest software update. The facelift will continue to entice the buyers with fancy features like ambient mood lighting, powered tailgate, heated OVRMs, and panoramic sunroof amongst others.

Under the hood, the Hector facelift will see no amendments and will continue to be offered with three engines – 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid and a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel. The petrol motor and its hybrid alternative develop 141bhp and 250Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and a DCT gearbox. The diesel engine is good for 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque coupled with a six-speed manual transmission. When launched, the new Hector might also face a marginal price increase. Stay tuned to CarWalefor further updates.