CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Hector facelift spied during TVC shoot

    MG Hector facelift spied during TVC shoot

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,581 Views
    MG Hector facelift spied during TVC shoot

    - To feature esthetic exterior and interior upgrades

    - Engine options to remain the same

    It has been just been around 18 months that the Hector was launched and now MG is already readying the facelift of its five-seater SUV. The forthcoming Hector has been spied during a TVC shoot sans camouflage and it could be launched officially by the car-maker in the coming months. It also gives out details as to the changes the Hector has been updated with. 

    MG Hector Front View

    First glance at the pictures and one instantly notices the new front grille. Although it is the same size as the one seen on the outgoing model, this one gets chrome diamond inserts with the MG logo at the centre. The chrome outline and the LED headlamps retain their position on the bumper and the silver faux plate from the earlier model also makes its way in the upcoming one. On the side, it gets a new design for the alloy wheels and it appears to be a size larger than the current wheels. On the rear, replacing the red reflectors is now a gloss black strip between the tail lights breaks the monotony. Other bits of the bumper and the lights look fairly similar and untouched.

    MG Hector Front Left Door Pad

    We could not get our hands on the images of the cabin, however, we did spot a dual-tone black and beige colored theme on the dashboard as well as the door pad. As seen on the Hector and the Hector Plus, we expect a soft touch leather insert on the centre part of the dashboard. Similar dual theme with a different color combination was also used on the recently launched Hector Plus. The feature-rich cabin could be piled with additional features by MG and we also reckon the vertically stacked infotainment system to get updated with the latest software update. The facelift will continue to entice the buyers with fancy features like ambient mood lighting, powered tailgate, heated OVRMs, and panoramic sunroof amongst others.

    MG Hector Left Side View

    Under the hood, the Hector facelift will see no amendments and will continue to be offered with three engines – 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid and a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel. The petrol motor and its hybrid alternative develop 141bhp and 250Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and a DCT gearbox. The diesel engine is good for 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque coupled with a six-speed manual transmission. When launched, the new Hector might also face a marginal price increase. Stay tuned to CarWalefor further updates.

    MG Hector Image
    MG Hector
    ₹ 12.84 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • MG
    • MG Hector
    • Hector
    • MG Hector Plus
    • Hector Plus
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    MG Hector Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.21 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 16.04 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.84 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.11 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.85 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 14.30 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.56 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.34 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 14.30 Lakh
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 12.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars