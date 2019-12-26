MG Hector 6-seater spied; exterior design leaked

- MG Hector six-seater could be positioned as a new model

- The model will receive a new exterior design

The six-seater version of the MG Hector has been spied during a public road test once again. New spy images reveal the front and rear design of the model that could be positioned as a new product outside the Hector brand.

As seen in the spy images, the MG Hector based six-seater SUV features a new fascia including a redesigned bumper, new LED headlamps, new grille and reworked fog lamp housings. At the rear, the model receives an updated bumper with dual exhaust tips and new LED tail lights.

Inside, the new model based on the MG Hector will come with a six-seat layout as opposed to the five-seat layout seen on the car it is based on. The second and third row will feature captain seats, as seen in the image below.

Powertrain options could remain unchanged and hence we can expect the six-seater MG Hector to be available with the same set of engines, albeit in the BS6 compliant format. The current engine options include a 2.0-litre diesel motor and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor paired to a 48V mild hybrid system.

Image Source