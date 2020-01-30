Mercedes-Benz GLE launched: Now in pictures

Mercedes-Benz has launched the second-generation GLE SUV in India. The long wheelbase SUV is available in 300d and 400d hip-hop option. Here are its distinctive highlights in pictures –

Mercedes-Benz claims that the new GLE offers the best-in-segment drag coefficient of 0.29 with aerodynamic body styling.

The SUV features multibeam LED headlamps.

The fascia is adorned with a large black mesh grill with twin slats in chrome and a wide mesh air intake on the bumper.

The 400d rides on 20-inch alloy wheels while the 300d gets 19-inch alloy wheels.

The 300d gets a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre engine that produces 241bhp/500Nm, while the 400d unit produces 325bhp/700Nm of torque.

The rear lights are divided into two sections, which gives an impression of width and adds to its sporty appeal.

The GLE gets a large touchscreen intuitive infotainment system along with MBUX system.

The extra wheelbase of 80mm has resulted in additional legroom for rear seat occupants. Legroom in the second seat row has increased by 69mm to 1045mm.

The SUV offers ample boot space of 825-litres, which can be increased to 2,055-litres when the second seat row is folded down.