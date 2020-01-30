Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Mercedes-Benz GLE launched: Now in pictures

Mercedes-Benz GLE launched: Now in pictures

January 30, 2020, 04:14 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
2980 Views
Be the first to comment
Mercedes-Benz GLE launched: Now in pictures

Mercedes-Benz has launched the second-generation GLE SUV in India. The long wheelbase SUV is available in 300d and 400d hip-hop option. Here are its distinctive highlights in pictures – 

Mercedes-Benz GLE Right Front Three Quarter

Mercedes-Benz claims that the new GLE offers the best-in-segment drag coefficient of 0.29 with aerodynamic body styling.

Mercedes-Benz GLE Headlamps

The SUV features multibeam LED headlamps.

Mercedes-Benz GLE Front Grille

The fascia is adorned with a large black mesh grill with twin slats in chrome and a wide mesh air intake on the bumper. 

Mercedes-Benz GLE Wheels-Tyres

The 400d rides on 20-inch alloy wheels while the 300d gets 19-inch alloy wheels. 

Mercedes-Benz GLE Engine Bay

The 300d gets a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre engine that produces 241bhp/500Nm, while the 400d unit produces 325bhp/700Nm of torque.

Mercedes-Benz GLE Tail lamps

The rear lights are divided into two sections, which gives an impression of width and adds to its sporty appeal.

Mercedes-Benz GLE Dashboard

The GLE gets a large touchscreen intuitive infotainment system along with MBUX system.

Mercedes-Benz GLE Rear Seat Space

The extra wheelbase of 80mm has resulted in additional legroom for rear seat occupants. Legroom in the second seat row has increased by 69mm to 1045mm.   

Mercedes-Benz GLE Boot Space

The SUV offers ample boot space of 825-litres, which can be increased to 2,055-litres when the second seat row is folded down.

  • Mercedes-Benz
  • GLE
  • Mercedes-Benz GLE
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Mercedes-Benz GLE Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 88.87 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 92.54 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 87.07 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 88.87 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 88.14 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 81.68 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 88.87 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 81.87 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 82.98 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Features Explained

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Features Explained

We show you some of the most extravagant featur ...

30 Likes
2991 Views

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

So the Mercedes Benz C300d has AMG in its name. ...

416 Likes
33972 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Lexus LC 500hLexus LC 500h

31st Jan 2020

1.60Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Audi New A8 LAudi New A8 L

3rd Feb 2020

1.20Cr - ₹ 1.50Cr
Kia CarnivalKia Carnival

5th Feb 2020

25L - ₹ 27L
Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

Feb 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
Skoda Octavia RS 245Skoda Octavia RS 245

Feb 2020

30L - ₹ 35L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in