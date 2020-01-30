Please Tell Us Your City

  • Range Rover Evoque launched: All you need to know

Range Rover Evoque launched: All you need to know

January 30, 2020, 10:27 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Range Rover Evoque launched: All you need to know

Land Rover has launched the new Range Rover Evoque in India in the S and R-Dynamic SE variants. The SUV has been introduced in India with BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options. The Range Rover Evoque borrows the design elements from the Velar. 

Exterior

The Range Rover Evoque gets a coupe-like silhouette with a distinctive roofline. The sleek LED headlights with DRLs and wraparound LED taillights highlight its sporty character. The SUV features a new mesh grille and flush fitting door handles that enhance its overall aesthetics. The R-Dynamic SE variant gets copper accents for a distinctive appeal. 

Interior

The roomy cabin features premium leather upholstery with uncluttered surfaces and premium material. It gets aluminium trim finishers to enhance its luxury quotient. The R-Dynamic SE features an adjustable upper touchscreen with a lower touchscreen to offer elevated input convenience. The interactive driver display behind the steering wheel shows a vast amount of driving information and active safety data, along with holistic media controls. Additionally, the SUV offers features like lane keep assist, driver condition monitor and 360-degree parking aid with rear camera, clear exit monitor and rear traffic monitor. The SUV features segment-first ‘ClearSight rear-view mirror’ that transforms into an HD video screen. This is particularly useful if the rear visibility is compromised by passengers or bulky items, the driver can simply flick a switch on the underside of the mirror and a camera feed from the top of the car displays what is behind the vehicle in crisp high definition.

Engine

The Range Rover Evoque is powered by BS6 compliant 2.0-litre petrol engine and 2.0-litre diesel engine from the Ingenium family. The petrol motor produces 247hbp and 365Nm of torque while the diesel mill is capable of producing 178bhp and 430Nm of torque. Both engines are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Range Rover’s have always been known for their offroad prowess, the Evoque gets Terrain Response 2 system that detects the surface being driven on and adjusts the set-up accordingly. The company claims that the Evoque has the best-in-class wading capacity of 600mm.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 65.29 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 69.13 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 63.68 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 65.29 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 65.84 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 61.03 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 66.39 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 61.17 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 62 Lakhs onwards

