Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Mercedes-Benz EQE (electric E-Class) spied testing in snow

Mercedes-Benz EQE (electric E-Class) spied testing in snow

March 26, 2020, 09:10 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
14589 Views
Be the first to comment
Mercedes-Benz EQE (electric E-Class) spied testing in snow

- Will be the next model under EQ sub-brand

- Expected to debut sometime next year or in 2022

Mercedes-Benz kick-started their electrification plans with the introduction of the EQ sub-brand. Under the EQ umbrella, we currently have the EQC – the electric equivalent of the GLC – but the line-up is set to increase with many new members in the coming years. Apart from the EQA, EQB, EQV and the EQS, the EQE will be the newest electric sedan, a test mule of which was recently spotted undergoing cold-weather testing.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Exterior

As the name suggests, the EQE would be the electric equivalent of the E-Class. Although the prototype spotted here is in the early stages of development, the cues from the EQS prototype are hard to miss. The long-wheelbase version of the electric sedan was wearing the familiar EQ fascia under the heavy disguise. The silhouette appears to have a sporty stance as well thanks to its sloping beltline and fashionable boot design. Even the blacked-out alloy wheels are pretty sporty for a rudimentary test mule.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Exterior

Details regarding the powertrain are scarce at the moment as the EQ brand is still in its nascent stage with only one car currently on sale. We expect similar underpinnings for the rest of the line-up which will means scalable powertrain for sedans and SUVs will be offered. Apart from that, if rumours are to be believed, the EQE could come fitted with four-wheel steering, air suspension, and safety features borrowed from the GLE-based Experimental Safety Vehicle (ESF) showcased last year. Even the cabin will boast of S-Class rivalling space thanks to the electric nature of the EQE.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Exterior

We don’t expect the all-new EQE to break cover anytime soon. It is still in early stages of development and Mercedes-Benz might focus on bringing in SUVs and flagship in the electric guise before introducing an electric mid-size sedan in the currently non-existent segment.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Exterior
  • Mercedes-Benz
  • Mercedes Benz E Class
  • E Class
  • Mercedes-Benz EQ
  • EQC
  • Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • EQE
  • Mercedes-Benz EQE
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 70.17 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 74.29 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 66.91 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 70.17 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 72.34 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 65.59 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 72.4 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 65.94 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 66.63 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Mercedes-Benz GLA Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Mercedes-Benz GLA Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the latest avatar of th ...

26 Likes
4385 Views

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

So the Mercedes Benz C300d has AMG in its name. ...

478 Likes
39548 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in