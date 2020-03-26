Mercedes-Benz EQE (electric E-Class) spied testing in snow

- Will be the next model under EQ sub-brand

- Expected to debut sometime next year or in 2022

Mercedes-Benz kick-started their electrification plans with the introduction of the EQ sub-brand. Under the EQ umbrella, we currently have the EQC – the electric equivalent of the GLC – but the line-up is set to increase with many new members in the coming years. Apart from the EQA, EQB, EQV and the EQS, the EQE will be the newest electric sedan, a test mule of which was recently spotted undergoing cold-weather testing.

As the name suggests, the EQE would be the electric equivalent of the E-Class. Although the prototype spotted here is in the early stages of development, the cues from the EQS prototype are hard to miss. The long-wheelbase version of the electric sedan was wearing the familiar EQ fascia under the heavy disguise. The silhouette appears to have a sporty stance as well thanks to its sloping beltline and fashionable boot design. Even the blacked-out alloy wheels are pretty sporty for a rudimentary test mule.

Details regarding the powertrain are scarce at the moment as the EQ brand is still in its nascent stage with only one car currently on sale. We expect similar underpinnings for the rest of the line-up which will means scalable powertrain for sedans and SUVs will be offered. Apart from that, if rumours are to be believed, the EQE could come fitted with four-wheel steering, air suspension, and safety features borrowed from the GLE-based Experimental Safety Vehicle (ESF) showcased last year. Even the cabin will boast of S-Class rivalling space thanks to the electric nature of the EQE.

We don’t expect the all-new EQE to break cover anytime soon. It is still in early stages of development and Mercedes-Benz might focus on bringing in SUVs and flagship in the electric guise before introducing an electric mid-size sedan in the currently non-existent segment.