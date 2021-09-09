CarWale
    Mercedes-Benz EQC bookings reopen in India; gets new features

    Nikhil Puthran

    Mercedes-Benz EQC bookings reopen in India; gets new features

    - Second batch of EQC all-electric SUV will start arriving from October 2021 onwards 

    - Gets an upgraded 11kW on-board charger that claims to reduce charging time by 3.5 hours

    - The spare wheel is now positioned under the load floor 

    Mercedes-Benz has reopened bookings for the second batch of its all-electric SUV, the EQC. The next batch of the EQC will start arriving from October 2021 onwards. Interestingly, the upcoming lot of Mercedes-Benz EQC features an upgraded 11kW on-board charger which is capable of charging the 80kWh battery from 10 to 100 per cent in just 7 hours and 30 minutes, instead of 11 hours taken earlier. The new on-board charger has reduced the charging time by 3.5 hours. Additionally, the spare wheel is now offered under the load floor of the EQC. 

    The German luxury automaker, Mercedes-Benz first launched the EQC in India in 2020. In the first phase, the vehicle was available in six cities across 14 locations. This time around, the company plans to widen its reach by offering EQC trained manpower and equipment across Mercedes-Benz dealerships in 50 cities and 94 locations in the country. Starting today, interested customers can book the vehicle online or by visiting the nearest Mercedes-Benz dealership. 

    Commenting on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Pioneering the luxury EV market in India with the EQC was an important decision for us and a step taken in the right direction. With the growing customer demand for the EQC, we are now expanding our EV penetration to 50 Indian cities, covering our entire retail network spread. This decision will enable more customers across Indian cities to own the EQC and join the transition to luxury e-mobility. Commencement of Phase II expansion for the EQC is in line with our broader vision of creating a long-term, worry-free, sustainable e-mobility ecosystem for our customers in India. Mercedes-Benz globally is pursuing an aggressive EV strategy of ‘EV first to EV only’, and in India the high acceptance level of the EQC makes us confident that, electric is the future.”

    In the second phase, in addition to the existing cities, the EQC will be offered in new cities, such as Ahmedabad, Baroda, Rajkot, Surat, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Dehradun, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Karnal, Kanpur, Raipur, Nagpur, Nashik, Hyderabad, Kolhapur, Mysore, Calicut, Coimbatore, Vizag, Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, Goa, Mangalore, Salem, Kochi, Thrissur, Madurai, Hubbali, Bhopal, Indore, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Vadodara, Mohali, Vijaywada, Aurangabad, Lucknow.

