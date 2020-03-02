Please Tell Us Your City

Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift teaser reveals many details

March 02, 2020, 02:04 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift teaser reveals many details

- Will debut online after the Geneva Motor Show is cancelled

- To arrive in India later this year

Mercedes-Benz has dropped a short teaser video for the upcoming E-Class facelift giving out finer details of the sedan ahead of the official unveiling. The new E-Class will debut in a couple of days with updated styling, added features and revised powertrain.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift Exterior

The updated E-Class will receive comprehensive changes to the fascia with reworked grille, newer headlamp design and tweaked bumper. The silhouette remains more or less unchanged as seen in the teaser but the rear is heavily reworked with sleeker taillamps, sharper boot crease and sportier bumper design.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift Exterior

On the inside, there are just a few changes that include the steering wheel and Mercedes’ latest MBUX infotainment system. In terms of powertrain, there will be several hybrid powertrain options, including both hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants. Apart from the usual petrol and diesel engines offered in the current model, the new mild-hybrid should pack a 260bhp 2.0-litre engine. Meanwhile, a bigger 3.0-litre six-cylinder producing more than 350bhp is also on the cards.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift Exterior

Since the Geneva Motor Show is axed, where Mercedes intended to showcase the updated E-Class, we would be able to witness an online reveal soon. Meanwhile, here in India, the new E-Class will promptly make its way after its global debut, perhaps before the end of this year.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift Exterior
