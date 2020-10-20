CarWale
    • Mercedes-Benz commences assembling of AMGs in India

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    351 Views
    - The AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe will be the first model to be locally assembled

    - Customers have a price advantage with CKD units as compared to CBU units 

    Mercedes-Benz, the popular German luxury car manufacturer in India has commenced assembling of AMGs in the country. This makes Mercedes-Benz the first manufacturer to localise assembling of performance cars in India. The AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe will be the first ‘Made-in-India’ AMG product to be rolled out from the production line. Currently, the company produces 10 CKD models across segments from its production line in Chakan, Pune. 

    The current Mercedes-Benz AMG portfolio in India comprises of the 43, 53, 63, and the GT series in different body styles. Localisation reduces the overall cost due to lower import taxes. The CBU (completely built unit) variant of the upcoming AMG GLC 43 would be priced anywhere upward of Rs 1 crore. Under the CKD (completely knocked down) route, the same vehicle will be priced around Rs 80 lakh. The lower price benefit will be passed on to the buyers. 

    Speaking on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India stated, “The AMG brand over the years has become synonymous with performance motoring in India and remains highly aspirational. The decision to locally produce AMG in India underlines Mercedes-Benz’s clear roadmap for the Indian market and our long-term commitment to our Indian customers. We want AMG to be more accessible to potential customers and play a bigger role in our overall portfolio we offer in India. This decision is an important milestone towards strengthening our AMG ambitions in India further.”

    Mercedes-Benz claims that the AMG portfolio has grown by 54 per cent Year-on-Year (YOY) in 2019. With this, the German luxury car manufacturer plans to further strengthen its foothold in India. 

