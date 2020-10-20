Next-gen Skoda Octavia spotted undisguised testing on public roads

-Expected to launch in India early next year

-The model will get a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine.

The new-gen Skoda Octavia has been spotted yet again testing on Indian roads. The model looks production ready and could be launched anytime next year. The spy shots reveal an undisguised test mule featuring a redesigned front with wedge-shaped LED headlights with LED DRLs, a lowered front grille with chrome borders and LED fog lamps. The side profile appears familiar to the current generation with the 17-inch alloys designed in a new pattern. Moving to the back, the Octavia gets new LED tail lamps, redesigned tailgate and the new ‘SKODA’ logo on the centre.

While the spy images do not reveal any details of the interior, we expect the upcoming generation of the Skoda Octavia to be fitted with dual-tone beige and black interior, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, a heads-up display, wireless smartphone charging, gesture control, three-zone climate control. The safety-list on the Octavia might include nine airbags, collision avoidance assist and turn assist, traction control and adaptive cruise control.

The Skoda Octavia was the only car left aside to get the BS6 update and was thus discontinued early this year. Upon launch, the next-gen BS6 friendly Skoda Octavia could be powered with a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine making 187bhp and 320Nm of torque mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. Skoda’s 1.5-litre TSI petrol motor powering the Karoq could also make its way under the hood of the Octavia with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG gearbox. A diesel option is unlikely with the new-gen Skoda Octavia. We expect the fourth-generation Skoda Octavia to be priced in the Rs.18 to 24 lakh price range bracket competing with the Hyundai Elantra and Honda Civic

