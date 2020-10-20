CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Next-gen Skoda Octavia spotted undisguised testing on public roads

    Next-gen Skoda Octavia spotted undisguised testing on public roads

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,813 Views
    Next-gen Skoda Octavia spotted undisguised testing on public roads

    -Expected to launch in India early next year

    -The model will get a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine.

    The new-gen Skoda Octavia has been spotted yet again testing on Indian roads. The model looks production ready and could be launched anytime next year. The spy shots reveal an undisguised test mule featuring a redesigned front with wedge-shaped LED headlights with LED DRLs, a lowered front grille with chrome borders and LED fog lamps. The side profile appears familiar to the current generation with the 17-inch alloys designed in a new pattern. Moving to the back, the Octavia gets new LED tail lamps, redesigned tailgate and the new ‘SKODA’ logo on the centre.

    Skoda New Octavia Rear View

    While the spy images do not reveal any details of the interior, we expect the upcoming generation of the Skoda Octavia to be fitted with dual-tone beige and black interior, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, a heads-up display, wireless smartphone charging, gesture control, three-zone climate control. The safety-list on the Octavia might include nine airbags, collision avoidance assist and turn assist, traction control and adaptive cruise control.

    Skoda New Octavia Dashboard

    The Skoda Octavia was the only car left aside to get the BS6 update and was thus discontinued early this year. Upon launch, the next-gen BS6 friendly Skoda Octavia could be powered with a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine making 187bhp and 320Nm of torque mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. Skoda’s 1.5-litre TSI petrol motor powering the Karoq could also make its way under the hood of the Octavia with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG gearbox. A diesel option is unlikely with the new-gen Skoda Octavia. We expect the fourth-generation Skoda Octavia to be priced in the Rs.18 to 24 lakh price range bracket competing with the Hyundai Elantra and Honda Civic

    Source

    Skoda New Octavia Image
    Skoda New Octavia
    • Skoda
    • New Octavia
    • Skoda New Octavia
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Rapid TSI

    Skoda Rapid TSI

    ₹ 7.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition

    Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition

    ₹ 12.40 - 13.60 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - October 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars