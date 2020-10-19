Tata Tiago gets redesigned door lock system

-Tata Tiago receives a mild interior update

- It comes fitted with L-shaped door locks

Tata has discreetly revised the Tata Tiago with a mild interior update. The old rectangular-shaped chrome finished door locks have now been redesigned giving way for a simple L-shaped door lock. The interior door grab has been replaced by the power window buttons in an elevated position.

Notably, this redesigned change has not been carried up to the Tata Tigor yet. However, we hope it gets the same treatment. The interior of the car meanwhile remains unchanged with a full-digital instrument cluster, flat-bottom three-spoke steering wheel, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, rear parking sensors with camera and speed-sensitive auto door locks. All versions of the Tata Tiago are offered with dual airbags, high-speed alert system, seat-belt reminder as well as ABS and EBD as standard.

Up front, the Tiago has no cosmetic changes and comes with chrome-accented grille, swept-back headlights and circular fog lamps. The Tata Tiago facelift was launched earlier this year at the Auto Expo with BS6 compliant, 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine making 86 bhp and 113Nm of torque mated to a five-speed manual and AMT transmission.

Source