CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Tiago gets redesigned door lock system

    Tata Tiago gets redesigned door lock system

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    4 Views
    Tata Tiago gets redesigned door lock system

    -Tata Tiago receives a mild interior update

    - It comes fitted with L-shaped door locks

    Tata has discreetly revised the Tata Tiago with a mild interior update. The old rectangular-shaped chrome finished door locks have now been redesigned giving way for a simple L-shaped door lock. The interior door grab has been replaced by the power window buttons in an elevated position.

    Tata Tiago Front Door Handle

    Notably, this redesigned change has not been carried up to the Tata Tigor yet. However, we hope it gets the same treatment. The interior of the car meanwhile remains unchanged with a full-digital instrument cluster, flat-bottom three-spoke steering wheel, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, rear parking sensors with camera and speed-sensitive auto door locks. All versions of the Tata Tiago are offered with dual airbags, high-speed alert system, seat-belt reminder as well as ABS and EBD as standard.      

    Tata Tiago Dashboard

    Up front, the Tiago has no cosmetic changes and comes with chrome-accented grille, swept-back headlights and circular fog lamps. The Tata Tiago facelift was launched earlier this year at the Auto Expo with BS6 compliant, 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine making 86 bhp and 113Nm of torque mated to a five-speed manual and AMT transmission. 

    Source

    Tata Tiago Image
    Tata Tiago
    ₹ 4.70 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Tata
    • Tiago
    • Tata Tiago
    • Tiago XZ Plus Dual Tone
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Tata Tiago Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 5.57 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 5.73 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.28 Lakh
    Pune₹ 5.57 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 5.62 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.30 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 5.49 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.59 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.30 Lakh
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz

    ₹ 5.43 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition

    Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition

    ₹ 12.40 - 13.60 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - October 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars