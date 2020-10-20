‘Maruti Suzuki Subscribe’ now available for Hyderabad and Pune customers

Maruti Suzuki India and Orix Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd. had earlier collaborated to introduce the ‘Subscribe’ program in Delhi-NCR and Bangalore. The same has now been extended for its patrons in Hyderabad and Pune. Under the expanded initiative, the company aims to offer individuals a brand-new car on their own name with subscription tenure options for 24, 36 and 48 months. The subscription charges differ depending upon the model, variant and tenure opted by the subscriber. Maruti states that charges for the Swift Lxi start with Rs 15,479 (including taxes) in Hyderabad and Rs 15,354 (including taxes) in Pune for a period of 48 months.

The all-inclusive monthly fee covers road tax, registration charges, zero dep insurance, scheduled & unscheduled services/repair,24x7 roadside assistance and customer support. The cars on offer include the Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, Baleno, Ciaz and XL6. After the completion of subscription tenure, the customers can also opt to upgrade their vehicle, extend, or buy the car at market price.

Announcing the Company’s customer-centric approach, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is focused to bring convenience to the individual customers. It comes with a bouquet of convenient features – flexible tenure, zero down payment, registration and insurance and also covers complete maintenance. We are overwhelmed with customer response in the first few weeks of pilot launch and received over 5,000 enquiries. Progressively, we aim to offer Maruti Suzuki Subscribe in 40-60 cities in the next 2-3 years.”

Explaining the partnership, Mr. Sandeep Gambhir, MD and CEO ORIX India said, “Subscription is clearly emerging as a great new channel for customers to drive their preferred Maruti Suzuki vehicles. ORIX India and Maruti Suzuki have been working closely on this initiative over the last couple of months and we have witnessed an increased level of excitement and traction in the cities we have launched in the last 2-3 months. In line with Maruti Suzuki’s vision to expand this offering to many more cities in India, we are very excited in bringing the Subscription product to customers in Hyderabad and Pune and we are confident that the flexibility and the convenience of the subscription offering will surely tick the right boxes in customers mind and would enable more and more customers to drive the best in class Maruti Suzuki vehicles.”