Maserati Nettuno is a 620bhp V6 which will power the MC20

- Built in-house by Maserati

- Twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6

Maserati is stepping into a new era and taking the Italian marque there is the upcoming MC20 supercar. So obviously, the powertrain which will move the MC20 is equally important. And hence Maserati has decided not to take assistance from anyone and conjure a new engine all by themselves. Thus is born the ‘Nettuno’ (Italian for Neptune) – an all-new twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 developed in-house by Maserati.

Giving out the technical details of the Nettuno, Maserati claims the V90° motor puts out 613bhp of power at 7500rpm and a twisting force of 730Nm accessible from 3000rpm. To put things into perspective, the MC20 will make the same amount of power from its V6 that the MC12 made from its V12, and the latter was the most powerful production car Maserati made till date. The engine has a compression ratio of 11:1, the stroke is 82mm, the bore 88mm and has a specific power output of 203bhp/litre. It also meets Euro6d emission standards.

This engine is developed from the scratch at the carmaker’s Modena headquarters. The Trident says the engine employs a Formula 1 derived technology which has never been used on a road-going car before. This technology is the innovative pre-chamber combustion system which makes use of two spark plugs. The dry sump pre-chamber – placed between the central electrode and main combustion chamber – and the first spark plug enhances combustion, and the second lateral spark plug ensures constant ignition. This twin-injection fuel system (with 350bar of fuel supply pressure) claims to reduce noise low down the rev range, lowering emissions and reducing fuel consumption. We also expect this motor to make a motorsport debut as Maserati has plans to enter racing as a part of their new programmes.

After debuting as the heart of the MC20, the Nettuno will surely power more upcoming models which will roll out in the new-age Maserati line-up. The MC20 will make its world premiere on 9 September in Modena. Maserati says, along with the MC20,new models will also be revealed with newer powertrains and new ambitious programmes developed by the Casa del Tridente will be announced.