Maserati MC20 India bookings open; deliveries to begin in February 2022

- Powered by a mid-mounted 3.0-litre V6 engine

- Fourth model in Maserati’s Indian lineup

As Maserati envisions expanding its presence in India, the Modena-based carmaker has confirmed to bring in its latest model - the MC20 sportscar to India. Maserati has begun accepting orders for the mid-engine speedster and plans to deliver the first unit around February 2022. The current portfolio of the brand in India comprises the Ghibli, Levante, and the Quattroporte.

Revealed globally last year, the MC20 marked the return of the carmaker with a humble yet brawny 3.0-litre V6 engine built in-house by the Italian marque. It replaces the former mighty V12 but is equally potent making 621bhp and 730Nm of torque. The power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission with a zero to 100kmph sprint time of less than 2.9 seconds.

The MC20 is built on the light and strong carbon fibre monocoque architecture. The platform will also be the basis for the convertible and electric versions that will be added in the lineup in future. Take a look at the MC20 and it does not shout flamboyance and floridity. Instead, the exterior features a simple but confident design. The low stance of the MC20 is accentuated by the single-piece front grille with the brand’s Trident logo. The aerodynamically designed air ducts along with the front spoiler in contrast gloss black add a hint of character. The interesting bit though are scissor doors and the sloping roofline that complements the protruding rear haunch and the wide and sleeker LED tail lamp clusters.

Things in the cabin relatively look more modern and feature-rich. There is generous use of leather, Alcantara, and carbon fibre. The digital driver’s display and the centre stacked infotainment system both measure the same 10.25-inches and the latter is equipped with connectivity functions. The chunky steering wheel looks sporty and also holds mounted buttons for start and launch control. It is partially draped in leather and carbon fibre and should one want can also be had with premium Alcantara inserts. Other notable inclusions are five driving modes – Wet, GT, Sport, Corsa, and ESC off selectable from the dial on the centre console. Further details as to the price of the supercar is likely to be disclosed in the coming months. Stay tuned to CarWale for further updates.