Euro-spec new-gen Honda Civic hatchback revealed

Japanese car manufacturer, Honda has revealed the 11th generation of Civic five-door hatchback. The Civic brand is a strong name in the European market with a legacy spanning about 50 years. The latest iteration of the Civic will be available in the hybrid powertrain and it is a part of the company’s plans to introduce vehicles with electrified powertrains in Europe by 2022.

The Civic hatchback is expected to be powered by the e:HEV system with a 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine with an electric motor. The power output figures will be known at a later date. Currently, the hybrid powertrain is offered in the Jazz and the Jazz Crosstar. The company claims that the upcoming Civic hatchback will be efficient and possess a fun-to-drive character.

In India, Honda Civic sedan has been discontinued due to low sales. The company has closed the production facility in the Greater Noida facility, where the Civic was assembled. Owing to the low demand for the Civic brand in India, Honda has no plans to introduce the Civic hatchback in the country.