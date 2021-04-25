Maserati celebrates its racing lineage with special edition Ghibli and Levante

- The special series is available on Ghibli and Levante in two colours.

- Both the models were unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show 2021.

Italian luxury carmaker Maserati is celebrating its racing past with F Tributo Special Edition models. Maserati’s racing debut was exactly 95 years ago i.e. 25 April 1926 that the first racing car to bear the Trident on its bonnet, the Tipo26, won the 1,500cc class at the Targa Florio with Alfieri Maserati at the wheel.

28 years later, Maserati made its debut in F1 and entered the pinnacle of world motorsports with the 250F driven by Juan Manuel Fangio. An iconic partnership, crowned by many victories, which Maserati is commemorating today in a fitting tribute. The Brand’s history in competition and its connection with the racing world has inspired the new F Tributo Special Edition models which were revealed at Shanghai Auto Show 2021.

The special series is available on Ghibli and Levante in two colours - Rosso Tributo and Azzurro Tributo - and evokes Maserati’s spirit in this sporty version alluring in both looks and details. The reference to the racing past is obvious even from the exterior. Red is the colour of Italian motorsports, and historically Maserati cars always raced in paintwork of this hue, which represented Italy in motor racing in the early years of the last century. The bright, vibrant blue of Azzurro Tributo, on the other hand, is a visual reminder that blue is one of the colours of the city of Modena, the brand’s historic home.

There are further references to Fangio’s 250F, which had a distinctive red and yellow livery, in the yellow brake calipers and the wheel trims. To complete the exterior look, the Levante F Tributo is fitted with Anteo 21-inch wheels in black and Ghibli F Tributo with 21-inch Titano wheels in glossy black. There is a specific badge in glossy black on the wheel arch and the trident logo in body colour on the C- pillar.