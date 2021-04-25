CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mahindra XUV700 continues testing; spotted with dual-tone alloy wheels

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    27,490 Views
    Mahindra XUV700 continues testing; spotted with dual-tone alloy wheels

    - The Mahindra XUV700 is the spiritual successor to the XUV500

    - The model will be launched in Q2 FY2022

    The Mahindra XUV700 has been spotted during a public road test yet again, ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in Q2 FY2022. Spy images shared of the model’s test mule reveal new details regarding the exterior design.

    Rear View

    As seen in the spy images, the Mahindra XUV700 test mule features dual-tone alloy wheels. The model also receives disc brakes on the rear axle, flush-fitting door handles, production-ready elements such as the tail lights and headlamps, integrated spoiler with a high mounted stop lamp, rear wiper and washer, bootlid-mounted number plate holder, and A-pillar mounted ORVMs.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Codenamed as the W601, the new Mahindra XUV700 will be offered with petrol and diesel engines as well as manual and automatic transmissions at launch. The company will also equip the model with AWD on select variants. Upon launch, the XUV700 will be positioned above the XUV500, which will be temporarily discontinued, details of which are available here.

    Image Source

    Mahindra XUV700 Image
    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Mahindra
    • XUV700
    • Mahindra XUV700
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Upcoming CarWale reviews and videos to go live from 26 to 30 April
     Next 
    Maserati celebrates its racing lineage with special edition Ghibli and Levante

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 10.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XUV700 continues testing; spotted with dual-tone alloy wheels