Mahindra XUV700 continues testing; spotted with dual-tone alloy wheels

- The Mahindra XUV700 is the spiritual successor to the XUV500

- The model will be launched in Q2 FY2022

The Mahindra XUV700 has been spotted during a public road test yet again, ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in Q2 FY2022. Spy images shared of the model’s test mule reveal new details regarding the exterior design.

As seen in the spy images, the Mahindra XUV700 test mule features dual-tone alloy wheels. The model also receives disc brakes on the rear axle, flush-fitting door handles, production-ready elements such as the tail lights and headlamps, integrated spoiler with a high mounted stop lamp, rear wiper and washer, bootlid-mounted number plate holder, and A-pillar mounted ORVMs.

Codenamed as the W601, the new Mahindra XUV700 will be offered with petrol and diesel engines as well as manual and automatic transmissions at launch. The company will also equip the model with AWD on select variants. Upon launch, the XUV700 will be positioned above the XUV500, which will be temporarily discontinued, details of which are available here.

