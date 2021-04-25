CarWale
    MG Cyberster - Now in pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    1,979 Views
    The MG Cyberster maybe just a show car that will make its debut at the Shanghai Auto Show, but it does look like a very futuristic machine straight out of a space-age movie. And it's not just about its looks, it's also the first electric super sports car to boast of a gaming cockpit. Here are some of its clearest images that give you a sneak peek into the details of this concept vehicle.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Before anything, let us tell you MG has already announced that the Cyberster will go into production soon, making it the perfect example of the design and technologies that the carmaker can produce.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    It's got a stunning appearance as the team at the MG Advanced Design Centre in London has tastefully blended all iconic MG elements with the latest modern design characteristics.

    Front View

    Classic signature MG round LED-shaped headlights, a nicely sloping hood with an extremely wide front grille, and front splitters add aerodynamic efficiency to the super sports car.

    Rear View

    Other exterior highlights include huge wheels, a 'laser belt' LED strip, LED tail lamps, and of course, the crisp character lines that add a lot of masculinity to the car. 

    Front Row Seats

    The usage of digital elements makes it look futuristic and more like playing a video game while driving. This is due to its unique steering wheel and a completely digital instrument cluster.

    Front Seat Headrest

    Apart from the use of Alcantara and premium leather, the zero-gravity sport seats have a multi-surface splicing design and provide strong back support to the driver from all angles.

    Dashboard

    All details and specifications will soon be revealed. Nonetheless, it's claimed it can go 800 kilometres on a single charge and sprint 0-100kmph in less than three seconds!

    • MG Cyberster
