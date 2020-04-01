Maruti S-Presso AMT vs Renault Kwid AMT real-world fuel efficiency figures compared

The affordability of an entry-level hatchback married to the convenience of an automatic is one case in point. This is what our comparison of the AMT versions of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the Renault Kwid brought to the fore.

Let's see how close are the real-world fuel efficiency figures to the ARAI-rated figures, which stand at 21.7kmpl for the S-Presso AMT and 22kmpl for the Kwid AMT.

City fuel economy

If you think the Maruti must have sipped lesser fuel than the Renault, then you are absolutely right. The S-Presso returned a fuel efficiency of 13.77kmpl, while the Kwid delivered 12.3kmpl in the same run.

Highway fuel economy

In our highway fuel efficiency tests, Maruti's entry-level hatchback again outnumbered the Renault's figures. This Maruti delivered 20.15kmpl, on the other hand, the Renault returned a fuel economy of 17.7kmpl.

These figures and even the average fuel efficiency is just a number that an owner can expect depending on the different driving conditions. Still, if you want to know more about these two cars, click here for the comprehensive road test.