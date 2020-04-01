Please Tell Us Your City

Maruti S-Presso AMT vs Renault Kwid AMT real-world fuel efficiency figures compared

April 01, 2020, 06:15 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
11696 Views
Maruti S-Presso AMT vs Renault Kwid AMT real-world fuel efficiency figures compared

The affordability of an entry-level hatchback married to the convenience of an automatic is one case in point. This is what our comparison of the AMT versions of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the Renault Kwid brought to the fore.

Let's see how close are the real-world fuel efficiency figures to the ARAI-rated figures, which stand at 21.7kmpl for the S-Presso AMT and 22kmpl for the Kwid AMT.

City fuel economy

If you think the Maruti must have sipped lesser fuel than the Renault, then you are absolutely right. The S-Presso returned a fuel efficiency of 13.77kmpl, while the Kwid delivered 12.3kmpl in the same run.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Exterior

Highway fuel economy

In our highway fuel efficiency tests, Maruti's entry-level hatchback again outnumbered the Renault's figures. This Maruti delivered 20.15kmpl, on the other hand, the Renault returned a fuel economy of 17.7kmpl.

These figures and even the average fuel efficiency is just a number that an owner can expect depending on the different driving conditions. Still, if you want to know more about these two cars, click here for the comprehensive road test.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Exterior
  • Renault
  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Renault KWID
  • KWID
  • S-Presso
  • Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
  • S-Presso Vxi Plus AMT
  • Kwid 1.0 RXT AMT
Renault Kwid Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 3.67 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 3.67 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 3.4 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 3.75 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 3.64 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 3.41 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 3.56 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 3.42 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 3.41 Lakh onwards

