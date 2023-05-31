Mahindra Thar RWD gets a new badge

- Thar RWD is available in three variants

- Offered with petrol and diesel engines

Earlier this year, Mahindra launched the entry-level RWD version of the Thar SUV. The two-door hardtop off-roader looked identical to the outgoing Thar albeit the ‘4X4’ badge that is reserved only for the four-wheel-drive variants. However, this has changed and a RWD Thar spotted at a dealership now wears an ‘RWD’ badge on the rear fender.

Mahindra Thar RWD styling and colours

Except for the new ‘RWD’ badge on the rear fender, there are no tweaks to the exterior and the Thar continues to look butch with its flat bonnet, squared wheel arches, circular headlamps, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Mahindra Thar RWD engine specifications

The Thar RWD can be had with two engine options. The 1.5-litre diesel engine puts out 117bhp and 300Nm of torque whereas the 2.0-litre petrol motor churns out 150bhp. In terms of transmission options, the diesel variant is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Meanwhile, the petrol mill is coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Mahindra Thar RWD prices

The prices of Mahindra Thar RWD start at Rs. 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs. 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

