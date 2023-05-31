CarWale
    Mahindra Thar RWD gets a new badge

    Jay Shah

    Mahindra Thar RWD gets a new badge

    - Thar RWD is available in three variants

    - Offered with petrol and diesel engines

    Earlier this year, Mahindra launched the entry-level RWD version of the Thar SUV. The two-door hardtop off-roader looked identical to the outgoing Thar albeit the ‘4X4’ badge that is reserved only for the four-wheel-drive variants. However, this has changed and a RWD Thar spotted at a dealership now wears an ‘RWD’ badge on the rear fender.

    Mahindra Thar RWD styling and colours

    Mahindra Thar Rear Fender

    Except for the new ‘RWD’ badge on the rear fender, there are no tweaks to the exterior and the Thar continues to look butch with its flat bonnet, squared wheel arches, circular headlamps, and 16-inch alloy wheels. 

    Mahindra Thar RWD engine specifications

    Mahindra Thar Engine Shot

    The Thar RWD can be had with two engine options. The 1.5-litre diesel engine puts out 117bhp and 300Nm of torque whereas the 2.0-litre petrol motor churns out 150bhp. In terms of transmission options, the diesel variant is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Meanwhile, the petrol mill is coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission.

    Mahindra Thar RWD prices

    The prices of Mahindra Thar RWD start at Rs. 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs. 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). 

