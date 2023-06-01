Toyota Hilux pickup to partner Indian Supercross league

.Will provide operational support

Hilux launched in India in 2022

Official vehicle partner

Toyota is has announced that it will be the official vehicle partner for the upcoming Indian Supercross Racing League. In an official statement, the automaker said that the Toyota Hilux being equipped with the 4x4 drive capabilities is a perfect partner, like none other, to support supercross league towards creating extraordinary experiences for the viewers and serve the needs of teams and officials during the league. Being the official vehicle partner of the event, the Toyota Hilux will provide on-ground operational support to Indian Supercross Racing League in conducting dirt bike race. The Hilux known for its true 4x4 capabilities will facilitate the transport of motocross dirt bikes into the event venues as well as usage by teams and officials during the event. This Supercross Racing League involves different customised dirt bikes, covering Indian as well as renowned international brands.

What is Supercross Racing Leauge?

The Supercross is a variant of motocross that involves off-road motorcycle racing on a constructed dirt track consisting of steep jumps and obstacles. This league will feature renowned riders from both India as well as global motorsport arena, promising to deliver phenomenal dirt bike racing of international calibre. For this year, a three-round season is being planned to be held across different cities in India.

The official statement

Speaking on the partnership, Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing - Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, 'We are thrilled to associate as the official vehicle partner for the world’s first-of-its-kind franchise-based Indian Supercross Racing League. The remarkable dirt bike racing event provides us a unique opportunity to extend necessary support towards the movement of specialised dirt bikes with Toyota Hilux, which is renowned for its off-roading capabilities. In addition, we will be showcasing the unmatched performance of Hilux via a special act during this league. Needless to mention, our association with motorsports globally has been longstanding, and we are excited to support the Indian Supercross Racing League in India, to conduct their dirt bike race.