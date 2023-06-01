MG Gloster Blackstorm edition arrives at dealership

- Offered in six- and seven-seater layout

- Uses the same engine as the standard variants

MG Motor India has launched the Gloster Blackstorm edition in the country with prices starting at Rs. 40.30 lakh (ex-showroom). This new edition is available in 2WD and 4WD guise with six- and seven-seater options. And now within a week, the Blackstorm edition of the SUV has started arriving at dealerships across India.

Exterior highlights of the Gloster Blackstorm edition

The new edition brings cosmetics changes to the exterior and interior of the Gloster SUV. On the outside, the Gloster Blackstorm edition gets an option of Metal Black and Metal Ash colour scheme with red accents on various elements. The front and rear skid plates, door panels, ORVMs, and headlight clusters get red accented highlights. The ‘Gloster’ lettering on the tailgate is finished in black hue along with the ‘Blackstorm’ badging on the front fenders.

Then, other elements like a new blacked-out hexagonal grille, blacked-out alloy wheels, roof rails, smoked taillights, and black finishes on the window sills and fog lamp surround further add to the dark aesthetics of the flagship SUV.

Changes on the interior of the Gloster Blackstorm

The cabin of the Gloster is loaded with similar tech and features as the standard trim. However, the main revision is in the form of a new blacked-out dashboard and seat upholstery. The red treatment is carried over to the interior as well, with hints of red colour on the steering wheel, centre console, door pads, and floor mats.

MG Gloster Blackstorm edition engine specifications

Mechanically, the Gloster Blackstorm edition continues to be powered by the same BS6 phase 2- updated 2.0-litre diesel engine with turbo and twin-turbo options. As for the transmission, it gets an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Out of the two powertrains, the twin-turbo also benefits from a 4WD system.

