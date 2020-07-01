Please Tell Us Your City

  • Mahindra sells 8,075 passenger vehicles in June 2020

Mahindra sells 8,075 passenger vehicles in June 2020

July 01, 2020, 09:15 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1144 Views
Write a comment
Mahindra sells 8,075 passenger vehicles in June 2020

- Sold 8,075 passenger vehicle units in June

- Exported 853 units in June 

Mahindra has sold 8,075 passenger vehicle units in June as compared to 18,826 vehicles sold in June 2020. Meanwhile, company has exported 853 vehicles in June 2020 as against 18,826 passenger vehicle units in the same period last year. The April lockdown in India due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic had brought car sales in the country to a standstill as production facilities and dealerships had temporarily halted operations. With relaxed norms in May and June, car manufacturers have gradually resumed operations. The sales for the new cars across segments is expected to gradually improve in the months to come.

Speaking on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. said, “The automotive industry has started to see recovery both in the passenger and small commercial vehicle segments. This has been led primarily by rising rural demand and movement of essential goods across the country. Our key brands such as Bolero, Scorpio and Pik-Ups, are all seeing good traction. Managing the supply chain will be our key focus area as we ramp up production to meet this increased demand.”

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, the company sold 10,417 vehicles in June 2020, as against 16,394 vehicles in June 2019. The company’s overall automotive sales (Domestic + Exports) stood at 19,358 vehicles in June 2020, as compared to 42,547 vehicles during June 2019.

