    Mahindra Scorpio-N dimensions confirmed; India launch on 27 June

    Nikhil Puthran

    Mahindra Scorpio-N dimensions confirmed; India launch on 27 June

    - To be available in five variant options

    - Powered by both petrol and diesel engine options 

    Popular Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra is set to introduce the 2022 Scorpio-N in the country on 27 June. The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N will be sold alongside the current model, which will be sold as the Scorpio Classic. Ahead of its official launch, we reveal the dimensions for the Scorpio-N. The upcoming SUV will have a length of 4,662mm and will stand tall at 1,849mm. Further, the vehicle will have a width of 1,917mm, while the wheelbase measures 2,750mm. 

    Mechanically, the Mahindra Scorpio-N will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol version of the Scorpio-N will be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion 150 TGDi engine which generates 200bhp at 5,000rpm. The torque figures for the petrol manual and automatic transmission options are likely to vary. While the six-speed manual unit produces 300Nm between 1,250-3,000rpm, the automatic transmission unit generates 320Nm between 1,500-3,000rpm. 

    On the other hand, the 2.2-litre mHawk 130 diesel engine will produce 130bhp at 3,750rpm and 300Nm of torque between 1,600-2,800rpm. Both the engines can be had either with manual or automatic transmission options. The four-wheel-drive variants of the SUV will carry the ‘4Xplor’ suffix. Further, to enhance the overall drive experience, the SUV will offer different terrain/traction modes. 

    The Mahindra Scorpio-N will be available in five variant options – Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. The vehicle will be available in both six-seat and seven-seat options. The feature list in the updated model will include ventilated front row seats, dual-zone climate control, Adrenox infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted controls, Sony music system, and more.

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic variant details leaked

