Mahindra Scorpio Classic gets a new S5 variant

- Prices expected to be announced soon

- Will be positioned between the S and S11 variants

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is available in India alongside its modernised version, the Scorpio-N. It can be had in a single diesel engine across two variants and two seating options. Now, spied at a dealership is the new S5 variant of the Scorpio Classic.

Scorpio Classic S5 variant features

The S5 variant will slot between the existing S and S11 variants and as seen in the spy pictures, the S5 is clearly better equipped than the base variant. It gets 17-inch alloy wheels, black roof rails, gloss black ORVM caps, side footsteps, and body-coloured bumpers.

Besides this, no changes are expected to the interior. So, like the base trim, the S5 will miss out on a touchscreen infotainment system, manually adjustable ORVMs, a manual air conditioner, and steering-mounted controls.

Scorpio engine specifications

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The motor produces 130bhp and 300Nm of peak torque and sends power to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra Scorpio S5 variant prices

Mahindra has not revealed the prices of the new S5 variant yet. However, we expect it to demand a premium of Rs. 70,000 to Rs. 90,000 above the base S trim.