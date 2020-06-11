Mahindra launches special vehicle ownership schemes for COVID-19 warriors

- Mahindra has announced special finance schemes for COVID-19 frontline warriors

- Benefits of up to Rs 66,500 can be claimed across the product range

Mahindra and Mahindra has pledged its support to the COVID-19 frontline warriors and essential service providers, who are providing support during this ongoing pandemic by offering a host of finance schemes on all its vehicles. These offers will be applicable for essential service providers including journalists/media professionals, railway/airline staff and others, doctors, nurses, paramedics, government officials and policemen.

The COVID-19 warriors can claim benefits of up to Rs 66,500. Mahindra is working with various financial institutions to offer host of finance schemes such as ‘Own now and Pay in 2021’, up to eight years of funding, up to 100% on-road funding, 90 days moratorium, 50% processing fee waiver for doctors and ‘Own BS6 Pick-Up by paying EMI equivalent to BS4 Pick-Up’.

Speaking on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra, said, “Just like anywhere else in the world, India’s frontline and essential service providers are doing commendable work in their respective fields and working tirelessly to keep us safe during these challenging times. We would like to thank them in our own way by offering these customized finance schemes that will ease the process of owning a Mahindra vehicle. We are happy to extend special offers to an entire gamut of frontline caretakers and essential service providers such as healthcare/pharma staff, policemen, media, government employees and medicine/vegetable/milk suppliers.”