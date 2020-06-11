Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New BMW X6 launched in India, prices start at Rs 95 lakh

New BMW X6 launched in India, prices start at Rs 95 lakh

June 11, 2020, 12:16 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
9294 Views
Write a comment
New BMW X6 launched in India, prices start at Rs 95 lakh

- Available in two trims – xLine and M Sport

- Powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine

BMW India has launched the new-generation X6 in the country. Priced at Rs 95 lakh (ex-showroom), the coupe-SUV is available in two trims – xLine and M Sport – with a single powertrain option. As the name suggests, the X6 is positioned between the X5 and X7 in the BMW’s lineup and is available in India as a CBU.

BMW X6 Right Rear Three Quarter

The new-gen X6 is built on the same CLAR platform as the 5 Series and 7 Series. And has not only grown in size compared to its predecessor. Appearance-wise, the new-gen X6 now wears a larger iteration of the characteristic Kidney-grille. And now for the first time, this grille gets an illumination function. The headlamps are redesigned while the bumper is aggressive too. In profile, the sloping roofline makes the X6 stand out with its high haunches and sharp creases. The rear gets a sleek pair of tail lamps which are akin to the 8 Series. The integrated exhaust tips on the sporty bumper add to the appeal of the new X6.

BMW X6 Dashboard

On the inside, the typical BMW cabin design is retained. It gets top-notch leather upholstery and the new addition is the glass-cut joystick in the centre console. Rest of the cabin remains is scrounged directly from the X5. The list of features includes multifunction seats with massage function, four-zone climate control, digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, latest version of iDrive system with new connectivity options, and the Bowers and Wilkins 3D sound system. The 40:20:40 split rear seats of the X6 can be folded down to increase boot capacity from 580 to 1,530 litres.

Powering the X6 xDrive40i is a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol motor putting out 340bhp and 450Nm. It is paired to an eight-speed automatic sending power to all four wheels. We expect other derivatives of the X6 to be offered in India at a later date. The new-gen BMW Competes with the likes of recently launched Audi Q8, Porsche Cayenne Coupe and the upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe.

  • BMW
  • X6
  • BMW X6
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

BMW X6 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.13 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.19 Crore onwards
Delhi₹ 1.1 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 1.13 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.14 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.05 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 1.15 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.06 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.07 Crore onwards

Popular Videos

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

The new 2019 3 Series promises a lot in its 7th ...

186 Likes
24313 Views

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW has launched its all-new X7 in India. You c ...

310 Likes
36423 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in