Mahindra introduces special offers for Government employees

- Cash discounts and special finance solutions

- Contactless payment options along with EMI facilities

Mahindra has introduced the ‘Sarcar 2.0’ program exclusively for the government employees. The company has offerings on accessories, workshop related payments for its entire range of vehicles, and extended warranty. The government employees are eligible for an additional cash discount of up to Rs 11,500 for the central government, state government, and PSU employees. Additionally, the company is also providing special offers for purchase through CSD/CPC stores, zero processing fee, nil foreclosure charges, low rate of interest starting from 7.25 per cent, loan tenure of up to eight years with multiple finance partners, and affordable EMIs starting as low as Rs 799 for personal utility vehicles.

Mahindra has also arranged for contactless payment convenience along with instant EMI facilities, partnering with fintech companies. These unique features provide customers the convenience to make payment through various payment options at their leisure. The company is providing contactless payment options to the customers not only in showrooms or workshops, but it is also extended to the customer’s doorstep through physical POS / e-POS methods, which can accept all major credit/ debit cards and e-wallets. Customers can also make payments through a QR code or payment link shared by the dealer while being at home.

The schemes are offered through various financial institutions and customers are required to get in touch with the nearest dealer to avail these offers.