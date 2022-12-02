Made-in-India Volkswagen Virtus scores a 5-star safety rating in Latin NCAP

- Comes equipped with 40+ safety features

- Based on MQB-A0 IN platform

The India-made Volkswagen Virtus scored a five-star safety rating in Latin NCAP. The sedan scored 92 per cent for adult occupant protection and child occupant safety. Points scored for the same were 36.94 and 45, respectively. Its safety assist was rated at 82 per cent, while the pedestrian protection score was 53 per cent.

The test car was equipped with six airbags - frontal, side head, and side chest airbags. It also had a seat belt pre-tensioner, load limiter, ISOFIX, ESC, and speed assist. The car was tested for frontal impact, side impact, side pole impact, whiplash, pedestrian protection, and autonomous emergency braking.

The Virtus is based on the same platform as the Taigun, Kushaq, and Slavia. The MQB-A0 IN platform was specifically designed for products made in India.

Currently, the sedan is offered in two powertrains – a 1.5-litre TSI unit and a 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine. The former produces 147bhp and 250Nm of torque, while the latter belts out 115bhp and 178Nm of torque. It is available in four trim levels – Topline, Highline, and Comfortline for the 1.0-litre engine, and GT plus for the 1.5-litre engine.