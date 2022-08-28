Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica launched – Now in pictures

Performance car manufacturer, Lamborghini has launched the Huracan Tecnica in India at Rs 4.04 crore (ex-showroom). The new model sits between the Huracan Evo RWD and the Huracan STO. Let’s take a closer look at what’s new in the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica.

The fascia is highlighted by an inward-facing front and a lightweight fully carbon fiber hood.

The redesigned bumper gets Terzo Millennio’s black Ypsilon design which incorporates an air curtain for the first time in a Huracan. The vehicle gets a new front splitter, with lower, open slats directing air through the wheels.

The vehicle is 6.1cms longer than the Huracan EVO, while the height and width have been retained. The black roof is optional.

It rides on new Damiso 20-inch diamond cut wheels with a hexagonal design. The sporty wheels are wrapped around with Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires.

The redesigned engine hood uses lightweight carbon fiber, while the new vertical rear glass window claims to offer better visibility.

The fixed rear wing claims to offer a 35 per cent improvement in rear downforce as compared to Huracan EVO RWD. Further, the drag is also reduced by 20 per cent.

To meet different driving needs, the vehicle offers three drive modes – Strada, Sport, and Corsa.

As for the interior, the new HMI interface is exclusive to the Technica. The centre console touchscreen system offers easy connectivity functions like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa.

The driver’s instrument panel reduces colors and emphasizes readability in a large new ‘arc’.

The Huracan Tecnica gets premium Alcantara upholstery in multiple customisation options to suit individual preferences.