CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica launched – Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    662 Views
    Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica launched – Now in pictures

    Performance car manufacturer, Lamborghini has launched the Huracan Tecnica in India at Rs 4.04 crore (ex-showroom). The new model sits between the Huracan Evo RWD and the Huracan STO. Let’s take a closer look at what’s new in the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica. 

    Lamborghini Front View

    The fascia is highlighted by an inward-facing front and a lightweight fully carbon fiber hood. 

    Lamborghini Front Bumper

    The redesigned bumper gets Terzo Millennio’s black Ypsilon design which incorporates an air curtain for the first time in a Huracan. The vehicle gets a new front splitter, with lower, open slats directing air through the wheels. 

    Lamborghini Left Side View

    The vehicle is 6.1cms longer than the Huracan EVO, while the height and width have been retained. The black roof is optional. 

    Lamborghini Wheel

    It rides on new Damiso 20-inch diamond cut wheels with a hexagonal design. The sporty wheels are wrapped around with Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires. 

    Lamborghini Engine Shot

    The redesigned engine hood uses lightweight carbon fiber, while the new vertical rear glass window claims to offer better visibility.

    Lamborghini Rear Spoiler

    The fixed rear wing claims to offer a 35 per cent improvement in rear downforce as compared to Huracan EVO RWD. Further, the drag is also reduced by 20 per cent. 

    Lamborghini Rear View

    To meet different driving needs, the vehicle offers three drive modes – Strada, Sport, and Corsa.

    Lamborghini Infotainment System

    As for the interior, the new HMI interface is exclusive to the Technica. The centre console touchscreen system offers easy connectivity functions like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa. 

    Lamborghini Instrument Cluster

    The driver’s instrument panel reduces colors and emphasizes readability in a large new ‘arc’.

    Lamborghini Front Row Seats

    The Huracan Tecnica gets premium Alcantara upholstery in multiple customisation options to suit individual preferences. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara unveiled in South Africa; launch in 2023

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    120519 Views
    790 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    ₹ 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

    Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

    ₹ 2.45 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • lamborghini-cars
    • other brands
    Lamborghini Urus

    Lamborghini Urus

    ₹ 3.10 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Lamborghini-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    120519 Views
    790 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica launched – Now in pictures