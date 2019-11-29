Please Tell Us Your City

Kia Seltos prices to be hiked beginning January 2020

November 29, 2019, 05:08 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Kia Seltos prices to be hiked beginning January 2020

- Kia Seltos was launched with an introductory price tag starting at Rs 9.69 lakhs

- Customers taking delivery till 31 December to remain unaffected by the hike

Kia Motors India is set to increase the prices of the Seltos from next year. Starting 1 January 2020 all new and existing bookings for the Seltos will be delivered with the hiked prices in effect. Customers taking delivery of their Seltos up to 31 December will remain unaffected due to the price hike.

Kia Seltos Exterior

The Kia Seltos was launched in India on 22 August with an introductory price tag starting at Rs 9.69 lakhs (ex-showroom, all India). According to the leaked document, the introductory prices for the Seltos will be valid for deliveries up to 31 December. The price hike, which will come into effect beginning next year, will be applicable across the variant range of the Seltos.

Details regarding the price hike such as the hiked amount or the new prices remain unknown at the moment and Kia Motors is expected to reveal these details on 1 January 2020. The company is currently working on bringing down the waiting period of the Seltos, details of which are available here.

