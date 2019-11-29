Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad

Honda City: Old vs New

November 29, 2019, 05:25 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
40919 Views
Be the first to comment
Honda City: Old vs New

Honda took the covers off the new City in Thailand this week. This is the fifth generation of the Japanese sedan and is claimed to have been built from ground-up on a newer platform. It also gets a high-performance RS model for the first time. The new City will go on sale in Thailand by the end of this year and is expected to debut in India sometime in 2020. Since it is already ASEAN-spec, we expect it to hit our shores with little to no changes. So, let us take a look at what has changed in the new-gen City over the one currently sold here. 

Exterior and Styling:

Honda City Exterior

Simply put, the new City appears to have matured a bit. It adopts Honda’s newest family design with a sharp chrome slat slapped across the nose. It is identical to the one seen on the current-gen Amaze and the Civic. Flanking the chrome are redesigned headlamps which are bigger, sharper yet curvier and look better than the current one. While the bonnet slopes down on the current City, the new model gets a raised bonnet line with a sudden drop towards the grille. Even the 16-inch alloy wheels are redesigned and look more expensive rather than sporty.

Honda City Exterior

In profile, the new City looks bigger and slightly boxier over its predecessor. The sharp shoulder crease is present, but the silhouette now looks stretched out. Even though the wheelbase is shortened by 11mm, the new City is 113mm longer, 53mm wider and sits 28mm lower. At the back, the most striking element is the tail. It appears to be inspired by the new G20 BMW 3 Series with its sleeker shape and LED lighting signature. The bumper is simple and lacks the additional design elements seen in the older model. However, the new design makes the City appear more modern and European to some extent. 

Honda City Exterior

Overall, the new City has gotten classier, slightly more mature with a touch of sportiness (especially in the RS guise where it gets a sporty diffuser, different alloys, contrasting elements like the spoiler, shark-fin antenna, ORVM, and black chrome slate on the nose). However, the design might not gel well with people who were expecting the new City to be more aggressive rather than upmarket. 

Interior and features:

Honda City Exterior

On the inside, the entire dashboard layout is revamped with newer elements while some of the older elements are present as well. Firstly, the dash is upright and has a single-tone finish compared to the contrast silver finishes seen on the current model. The air vents are well-defined and the new infotainment system is a much needed update. In the centre console, the feather-touch buttons have been replaced by a circular dial which looks practical as well. Another big change comes in the instrument cluster where the three-pod cluster of the current model makes way for a dual circular dial with a square MID screen in the middle. 

Honda City Interior

In terms of equipment, the new eight-inch screen is compatible with smartphone connectivity, six airbags, ABS with EBD and brake distribution, hill-start assist, a multi-angle rearview camera and projector headlamps. 

Engine and Gearbox:

Honda City Exterior

The Thai-spec Honda City is powered by a new 120bhp/173Nm 1.0-litre three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol motor that is paired to a CVT automatic. Meanwhile, the Indian version will get a 118bhp 1.5-litre NA gasoline unit that will be paired to a compact dual-motor, mild-hybrid system. Additionally, we will also get a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine that will generate around 99bhp and 200Nm. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT, the latter of which might also be available with the diesel motor.

Honda City Exterior
  • Honda
  • City
  • Honda city
  • new City
  • Honda New City
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Honda City Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.95 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.5 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 11.01 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 12.01 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 12.21 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.3 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 12.34 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.16 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.24 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Honda City 2014 Review

Honda City 2014 Review

The Honda City has always been one of the more ...

1534 Likes
375242 Views

Honda City 2014 : First Impression

Honda City 2014 : First Impression

A quick first impression of the New 2014 Honda ...

962 Likes
392820 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in