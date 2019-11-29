Volkswagen Golf GTI winter testing commenced ahead of 2020 debut

- The eight-gen GTI is expected to break cover by the middle of next year

- Won’t get a two-door model this time

Volkswagen revealed the new Mk8 Golf to the world last month. But testing of the Golf’s most popular and potent variant – the GTI – had commenced way before that. The prototype of the hot hatch has been on the Nurburgring already for some track time and now a test mule of the new GTI was spotted testing at the Arctic Circle. Unlike previous GTIs, the new one will only be offered in a five-door body style.

Keeping with the tradition, the new GTI will derive the current Golf’s styling with aggressive bits like flared wheel arches, wide air intakes and lowered ride height. Even though there are simple looking wheels on the test mule here, we expect a more aggressive alloy wheel design with chunkier tyres on the production model. At the back, there’ll be a sportier spoiler and dual-circular exhaust on either side of the diffuser.

In terms of powertrain, the new GTI will make use of Audi-derived EA888 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine which also powers the Mk7 GTI. Similar to the outgoing model this engine will be offered in two states of tune – 255bhp and the more powerful 290bhp in the TCR guise. The TCR will replace the ‘GTI Performance’ trim in the new-gen model. Transmission choice will include a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic.

Changes under the skin would include a new steering setup with added electronic driver’s aid. The cabin will get a digital cockpit and an optional heads-up display apart from the revised centre console, sports seats and GTI badging all around.

The new-gen GTI is expected to make its debut next year. It will be followed by more potent versions like the Golf R, Golf GTD, the GTI TCR and more.