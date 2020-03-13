Kia Seltos emerges as bestselling SUV in India in February 2020

Kia Seltos has received a warm response from the buyers in India and is indeed one of the few car manufacturers to witness positive sales amidst the industry slowdown. Back in January the company sold 15,000 units of the Seltos in India. Interestingly, the Kia has sold 14,024 units of Seltos in February 2020, thereby making it the bestselling SUV in India last month.

The Mahindra Scorpio and the MG Hector take the second and the third place with 1,505 units and 1,218 units sold in India last month, respectively. Kia Seltos was launched on India in August 2019 with BS6 powertrain options, which includes - a 1.5-litre petrol engine with either a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic unit, a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DCT unit, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre petrol motor puts out 115bhp/114Nm while the diesel is good for 155bhp/250Nm. On the other hand, the 1.4-litre petrol engine delivers 140bhp/242Nm.

The Seltos SUV is a feature rich product with modern styling elements; which has helped Kia Motors make a strong debut in India.