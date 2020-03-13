Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Kia Seltos emerges as bestselling SUV in India in February 2020

Kia Seltos emerges as bestselling SUV in India in February 2020

March 13, 2020, 08:53 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
21316 Views
Be the first to comment
Kia Seltos emerges as bestselling SUV in India in February 2020

Kia Seltos has received a warm response from the buyers in India and is indeed one of the few car manufacturers to witness positive sales amidst the industry slowdown. Back in January the company sold 15,000 units of the Seltos in India. Interestingly, the Kia has sold 14,024 units of Seltos in February 2020, thereby making it the bestselling SUV in India last month. 

The Mahindra Scorpio and the MG Hector take the second and the third place with 1,505 units and 1,218 units sold in India last month, respectively. Kia Seltos was launched on India in August 2019 with BS6 powertrain options, which includes - a 1.5-litre petrol engine with either a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic unit, a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DCT unit, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre petrol motor puts out 115bhp/114Nm while the diesel is good for 155bhp/250Nm. On the other hand, the 1.4-litre petrol engine delivers 140bhp/242Nm.   

The Seltos SUV is a feature rich product with modern styling elements; which has helped Kia Motors make a strong debut in India.  

  • Kia
  • Seltos
  • Kia Seltos
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Kia Seltos Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.48 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.87 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 11.06 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 11.46 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.53 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.9 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 11.32 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 11 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.98 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Kia Carnival | Much More Than The Toyota Innova?

Kia Carnival | Much More Than The Toyota Innova?

Kia is bringing its second product and the new fla ...

211 Likes
64977 Views

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

The Kia Seltos’ closest rival is the Hyundai Cr ...

736 Likes
372603 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

16th Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
Volkswagen T-RocVolkswagen T-Roc

18th Mar 2020

18L - ₹ 22L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in