Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Tesla crosses one million units production milestone

Tesla crosses one million units production milestone

March 14, 2020, 12:00 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1549 Views
Be the first to comment
Tesla crosses one million units production milestone

- One millionth Tesla is a Model Y 

- Tesla has produced 10 lakh vehicles in a period of 12 years

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, recently revealed that the brand has achieved the one million units production milestone. Sharing a few images on a social media channel, Musk congratulated the team at Tesla for the achievement.

The one millionth unit to roll out of the Tesla factory was the Model Y. The company, which began production in 2008, took a period of 12 years to reach the 10 lakh units production milestone. The 10 millionth unit was produced at the brand’s Gigafactory located at Fremont in California.

Exterior

Currently, Tesla sells four models across the world including the Model S, Model 3, Model X and the Model Y. The company recently inaugurated its first factory outside the US, situated in China. Tesla is also working on a few products that will be launched in the near future, the most significant one being the Cybertruck, which was unveiled last year.

  • Tesla
  • tesla Model y
  • Model Y
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Life at PowerDrift could be ... err.. a little ...

451 Likes
335335 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

16th Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
Volkswagen T-RocVolkswagen T-Roc

18th Mar 2020

18L - ₹ 22L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in