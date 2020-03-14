Tesla crosses one million units production milestone

- One millionth Tesla is a Model Y

- Tesla has produced 10 lakh vehicles in a period of 12 years

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, recently revealed that the brand has achieved the one million units production milestone. Sharing a few images on a social media channel, Musk congratulated the team at Tesla for the achievement.

The one millionth unit to roll out of the Tesla factory was the Model Y. The company, which began production in 2008, took a period of 12 years to reach the 10 lakh units production milestone. The 10 millionth unit was produced at the brand’s Gigafactory located at Fremont in California.

Currently, Tesla sells four models across the world including the Model S, Model 3, Model X and the Model Y. The company recently inaugurated its first factory outside the US, situated in China. Tesla is also working on a few products that will be launched in the near future, the most significant one being the Cybertruck, which was unveiled last year.