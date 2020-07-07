Please Tell Us Your City

Kia records 50,000 connected cars on Indian roads

July 07, 2020, 04:45 PM IST by Carwale Team
Kia records 50,000 connected cars on Indian roads

- Kia offers UVO Connect technology on the Seltos and Carnival 

- Will also be offered on the upcoming Sonet sub-four metre SUV

Kia Motors is looking strong in India and its latest achievement is the sale of 50,000 connected cars since its arrival last year. The South Korean automaker offers its UVO connected car technology for both the Seltos as well as the Carnival. It will also be offered on the Sonet sub-four metre SUV that is scheduled for an India launch later this year. 

The UVO Connect offers over 50 category-first features and is committed to setting new benchmarks.The latest enhancement to its UVO-led technology is the introduction of UVO - Voice Assist wake up Command “Hello Kia” which wakes up the UVO system by simply saying “Hello Kia”. With this addition, the UVO connected car system features nine new voice commands including calling, weather information, time and date, Indian holiday information, cricket score, media control, navigation control and climate control. Additionally, the UVO Smart Watch app connectivity option offers added convenience of using the connectivity features through a smart watch, built on Android, iOS or Tizen operating systems.   

Commenting on the achievement, Kookhyun Shim, MD and CEO, Kia Motors India said, “We have attained this landmark figure due to our strong determination and continuous efforts to bring innovation and next-gen technology to our customers. At Kia Motors India, we are committed to meet new consumer demands and fill the gap in what’s offered to them. Kia’s innovative UVO connect technology has brought about a significant change in the way owners engage with their cars in India. Now with the updated UVO connect features in the new Seltos and upcoming Sonet, Kia has made driving even more fun, safe, convenient and comfortable.”

