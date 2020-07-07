Please Tell Us Your City

Tata Tigor EV facelift spied again

July 07, 2020, 04:00 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Tata Tigor EV facelift spied again

- Tata Tigor EV facelift spied undisguised

- The model could be offered with an increased range at launch

The upcoming Tata Tigor EV facelift has been spotted testing in India once again. New spy images shared on the web reveal a single uncamouflaged unit of the model, revealing the updates to the exterior design.

Tata Tigor EV Facelift left rear three quarter

Based on the Tata Tigor facelift that was launched in India earlier this year, the Tigor EV facelift features a new fascia that includes projector headlamps, new grille, reworked front bumper, blue strip on the boot lid, shark fin antenna and integrated roof spoiler. The production-ready version could also receive a new set of alloy wheels.

Tata Tigor EV Facelift Dashboard

Inside, the Tata Tigor EV facelift features a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel and a dual pod instrument cluster. Under the hood, the model is likely to retain the same 21.5 kWh battery pack that produces 40bhp and 105Nm of torque. The current battery pack provides a range of 213 kms on a full charge although we can expect the facelifted model to have an increased range. Currently, the battery can be charged from 0-80% in two hours with the fast charging facility.

  • Tata
  • Tigor EV Facelift
  • Tata Tigor EV Facelift
