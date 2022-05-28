CarWale
    Kia EV6 to be available in 12 cities; list revealed

    Desirazu Venkat

     -Only 100 units available for India

    -Deliveries at the end of 2022

    When Kia announced the EV6, it said that only 100 units of the car would be available for booking in India in the initial round. If that wasn’t exclusive enough, the official list of cities across the country where you can book any of these 100 EV6 has been revealed and here is the region-wise breakup.

    North India 

    Delhi- Jayanti Kia

    Gurgaon-Dhingra Motors

    Noida- Allied Motors

    Jaipur- Rajesh Motors

    West India     

    Mumbai-Autobahn Kia

    Pune-Crystal Auto

    Ahmedabad- Supernova Kia and West Coast Kia

    South India

    Chennai- Capital Kia

    Bengaluru- Epitome Automobiles and VST Central

    Kochi- Incheon Kia

    Hyderabad- Automotive Kia and Car Kia

    East India     

    Kolkata- Eastern Kia

    Bookings for the Kia EV6 opened on 26 May and deliveries for the AWD versions will take place in September while the RWD versions will be delivered in December 2022. We have driven the Kia EV6 and you can find a link here or watch our video below. It will be officially launched in India on 2 June. 

    Kia EV6
    ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
