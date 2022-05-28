Kia EV6 to be available in 12 cities; list revealed

-Only 100 units available for India
-Deliveries at the end of 2022
When Kia announced the EV6, it said that only 100 units of the car would be available for booking in India in the initial round. If that wasn’t exclusive enough, the official list of cities across the country where you can book any of these 100 EV6 has been revealed and here is the region-wise breakup.
North India
Delhi- Jayanti Kia
Gurgaon-Dhingra Motors
Noida- Allied Motors
Jaipur- Rajesh Motors
West India
Mumbai-Autobahn Kia
Pune-Crystal Auto
Ahmedabad- Supernova Kia and West Coast Kia
South India
Chennai- Capital Kia
Bengaluru- Epitome Automobiles and VST Central
Kochi- Incheon Kia
Hyderabad- Automotive Kia and Car Kia
East India
Kolkata- Eastern Kia
Bookings for the Kia EV6 opened on 26 May and deliveries for the AWD versions will take place in September while the RWD versions will be delivered in December 2022. We have driven the Kia EV6 and you can find a link here or watch our video below. It will be officially launched in India on 2 June.