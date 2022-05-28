Kia EV6 to be available in 12 cities; list revealed

-Only 100 units available for India

-Deliveries at the end of 2022

When Kia announced the EV6, it said that only 100 units of the car would be available for booking in India in the initial round. If that wasn’t exclusive enough, the official list of cities across the country where you can book any of these 100 EV6 has been revealed and here is the region-wise breakup.

North India

Delhi- Jayanti Kia

Gurgaon-Dhingra Motors

Noida- Allied Motors

Jaipur- Rajesh Motors

West India

Mumbai-Autobahn Kia

Pune-Crystal Auto

Ahmedabad- Supernova Kia and West Coast Kia

South India

Chennai- Capital Kia

Bengaluru- Epitome Automobiles and VST Central

Kochi- Incheon Kia

Hyderabad- Automotive Kia and Car Kia

East India

Kolkata- Eastern Kia

Bookings for the Kia EV6 opened on 26 May and deliveries for the AWD versions will take place in September while the RWD versions will be delivered in December 2022. We have driven the Kia EV6 and you can find a link here or watch our video below. It will be officially launched in India on 2 June.