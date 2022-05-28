CarWale
    MG Motor India CCO on production constraints, future plans, and more: The CarWale Podcast

    Aditya Nadkarni

    MG Motor India CCO on production constraints, future plans, and more: The CarWale Podcast

    The CarWale Podcast in its seventh episode for season two features the hosts Aditya and Sonam discussing cars and the Indian automobile market with Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), MG Motor India.

    Gaurav, who has been with MG since the brand's debut in the country back in 2017, shares the finer details of the brand MG, its goals, its achievements, and future plans. He also gives us an exclusive scoop on the details of their upcoming EV that is set to launch early next year. To find out all the details and listen to the podcast, click on the link below.

    Gaurav Gupta, CCO, MG India: Future Plans, Production Constraints, And More: S2 Ep8: The CarWale Podcast

    MG Astor
