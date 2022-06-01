Kia dispatches 15 units of the EV6 for showroom display

-100 units across 12 major cities

-Bookings opened on 26 May

The Kia EV6 will be launched in India tomorrow and ahead of its official arrival, Kia has dispatched 15 units of the 100 to 15 dealerships across 12 cities in the country. We have already provided the full list of cities where the EV6 will be sold and the showrooms in which they will retail. Moreover, ahead of the launch, we also drove the EV6 and here is our first-drive review.

The EV6 is Kia’s first pure battery-electric vehicle and was launched globally in 2021. It will be sold in India in the GT line trim and both AWD and RWD guises. In essence, it is the first glimpse into Kia's future in terms of not just design but also what powertrain technologies it will provide for its future models.

Those lucky enough to buy an EV6 will get the AWD versions delivered in September and the RWD versions delivered in December of this year. Prices are expected to be in the region of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 60 lakh.