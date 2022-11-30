CarWale

    Jehan Daruvala Joins Mahindra Racing Formula E Team

    Jehan Daruvala Joins Mahindra Racing Formula E Team

    Mahindra Racing has announced the signing of single-seater ace Jehan Daruvala as the team’s Reserve Driver for Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The 24-year-old racer is the first and only Indian F2 race winner and recently completed three F1 tests with McLaren.

    In his role at Mahindra Racing, Jehan will spend time at the team’s Banbury HQ, working on the simulator alongside engineers, providing car development and race support for drivers Lucas Di Grassi and Oliver Rowland. There are plans for him to attend some races, including the team’s inaugural home ePrix in Hyderabad, India scheduled for February 2023.

    Speaking about the signing, Asha Kharga, Chairperson, of Mahindra Racing, stated, “We are delighted to welcome Jehan to our team. As a founding member, Mahindra Racing has diligently worked towards promoting Formula E globally and we are pleased to bring a young, accomplished Indian race driver to this fantastic sport. Jehan, with his experience and results across single-seaters, will add a great wealth of knowledge to our development program. With Formula E’s debut race in India, this is an especially exciting year for us, and we are excited to give the Indian fans a truly global experience.”

    Speaking about joining the Mahindra Racing team, Jehan Daruvala, said, “To be a part of an Indian motorsport team is a dream come true. Formula E is very competitive, and I am excited about this new chapter of my career. Season 9 promises to be very exciting with the all-new Gen 3 car and I am looking forward to learning and contributing, especially to car development and supporting the team. Mahindra Racing’s pioneering efforts in promoting sustainability globally are commendable and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute.”

