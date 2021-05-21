CarWale
    Jeep Wrangler 4xe hybrid to make Euro debut on 27 May

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         Third plug-in hybrid in the line-up

    -         Will continue to have 4x4 prowesses

    After having a successful run at its home ground, the Wrangler plug-in hybrid is making its way to the Old Continent. Jeep has announced that the European debut of the 4xe version of the 4x4 will take place on 27 May.

    Debuted late last year, the Wrangler 4xe is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired to two electric motors fed by a 400Volt, 17kWh battery pack. It boasts of a combined output of 375 horsepower (276kW) and a max torque rated at 627Nm – that’s more than what you get from the Wrangler EcoDiesel engine. It has an all-electric drive range of 40 kilometres and yet is as off-road capable as any other Wrangler since proudly wears the brand’s coveted Trail Rated badge.

    Stateside, the Wrangler 4xe is available in three trims – standard 4xe, Sahara and Rubicon. This means it comes equipped with full-time four-wheel-drive systems, front and rear Dana 44 axles, a Selec-Trac two-speed transfer case, and an available Trac-Loc limited-slip differential. Special to the 4xe are the three drive modes – Hybrid, Electric, and eSave. The Hybrid mode is the default, using the battery as standard while providing power from the gasoline engine whenever needed. 

    In the Electric mode, the engine doesn’t kick in until the battery is low on juice. And the eSave is where the driver can save the battery charge for later use. There’s also regenerative braking available on all four wheels. And the ‘Max Regen’ can provide regen as soon as the throttle input is zero.

    The Jeep Wrangler 4xe found many takers in the American market where it went on sale this year. With a European debut on 27 of this month, the sales are expected to commence in a few weeks. Meanwhile, we could expect it to be introduced in India as well but we’ll have to wait a bit longer, especially since the standard Wrangler is now assembled in India.

