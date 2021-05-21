2021 Kia Seltos accessories detailed

The refreshed Kia Seltos was launched in India earlier this month. Along with the new brand logo, added features, and two new variants, the Seltos has now become more desirable than before. To know more details of the new Seltos, click here. Now, if you are planning on buying this mid-size SUV, the Korean carmaker also offers a variety of accessories one can choose from. We have listed them below along with the prices.
First up is a range of chrome embellishments to jazz up the charming Seltos. These can be had on the headlight, front fog lamps, ORVM caps, tail lights, rear reflectors, and door handles. Apart from these frills, one can also opt to purchase bumper corner protectors, mud flaps, door visors, sidestep, jumper cable, and body side moulding. For the germaphobes, Kia offers a body cover, microfiber cloth, bio shampoo, and a duster cleaner.
The feature-rich cabin of the Seltos can be enhanced further with over nine types of seat covers available in different colours and designs. The floor mats and the boot mat can be had in either carpet or PVC finish. To heighten the comfort quotient, one can go for cushions, neck rest, rear windscreen shade, and lumbar support. The other assorted range of accessories includes a back seat organiser, sill plate, boot organiser, car dustbin, mobile charger, tissue box, and car perfume.
The detailed accessories list along with the prices is enumerated below.
Headlight chrome garnish – Rs 1,408
Front fog lamp cover garnish – Rs 783
ORVM cover garnish – Rs 1,092
Bumper corner protector – Rs 730
Tail light chrome – Rs 1,676
Rear reflector cover garnish – Rs 805
Boot chrome accent – Rs 868
Mud flaps – Rs 634
Window chrome beading – Rs 1,301
Chrome door handle – Rs 1,201
Door visor with chrome insert – Rs 2,467
Sidestep – Rs 15,291
Body side moulding – Rs 2,470
Floor mats range – Rs 1,483 to Rs 5,222
Seat covers range – Rs 5,489 to Rs 5,744
Sill plate – Rs 882
Back seat organiser – Rs 848
Premium cushions – Rs 1,357
Coat hanger – Rs 2,391
Lumbar support – Rs 876
Neck rest – Rs 849
Rear entertainment system – Rs 36,045
Car dustbin – Rs 493
Body cover – Rs 1,331
Tyre inflator – Rs 2,591
Roof wrap matte black – Rs 9,726