2021 Kia Seltos accessories detailed

The refreshed Kia Seltos was launched in India earlier this month. Along with the new brand logo, added features, and two new variants, the Seltos has now become more desirable than before. To know more details of the new Seltos, click here. Now, if you are planning on buying this mid-size SUV, the Korean carmaker also offers a variety of accessories one can choose from. We have listed them below along with the prices.

First up is a range of chrome embellishments to jazz up the charming Seltos. These can be had on the headlight, front fog lamps, ORVM caps, tail lights, rear reflectors, and door handles. Apart from these frills, one can also opt to purchase bumper corner protectors, mud flaps, door visors, sidestep, jumper cable, and body side moulding. For the germaphobes, Kia offers a body cover, microfiber cloth, bio shampoo, and a duster cleaner.

The feature-rich cabin of the Seltos can be enhanced further with over nine types of seat covers available in different colours and designs. The floor mats and the boot mat can be had in either carpet or PVC finish. To heighten the comfort quotient, one can go for cushions, neck rest, rear windscreen shade, and lumbar support. The other assorted range of accessories includes a back seat organiser, sill plate, boot organiser, car dustbin, mobile charger, tissue box, and car perfume.

The detailed accessories list along with the prices is enumerated below.

Headlight chrome garnish – Rs 1,408

Front fog lamp cover garnish – Rs 783

ORVM cover garnish – Rs 1,092

Bumper corner protector – Rs 730

Tail light chrome – Rs 1,676

Rear reflector cover garnish – Rs 805

Boot chrome accent – Rs 868

Mud flaps – Rs 634

Window chrome beading – Rs 1,301

Chrome door handle – Rs 1,201

Door visor with chrome insert – Rs 2,467

Sidestep – Rs 15,291

Body side moulding – Rs 2,470

Floor mats range – Rs 1,483 to Rs 5,222

Seat covers range – Rs 5,489 to Rs 5,744

Sill plate – Rs 882

Back seat organiser – Rs 848

Premium cushions – Rs 1,357

Coat hanger – Rs 2,391

Lumbar support – Rs 876

Neck rest – Rs 849

Rear entertainment system – Rs 36,045

Car dustbin – Rs 493

Body cover – Rs 1,331

Tyre inflator – Rs 2,591

Roof wrap matte black – Rs 9,726