    2021 Kia Seltos accessories detailed

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    17,998 Views
    2021 Kia Seltos accessories detailed

    The refreshed Kia Seltos was launched in India earlier this month. Along with the new brand logo, added features, and two new variants, the Seltos has now become more desirable than before. To know more details of the new Seltos, click here. Now, if you are planning on buying this mid-size SUV, the Korean carmaker also offers a variety of accessories one can choose from. We have listed them below along with the prices. 

    First up is a range of chrome embellishments to jazz up the charming Seltos. These can be had on the headlight, front fog lamps, ORVM caps, tail lights, rear reflectors, and door handles. Apart from these frills, one can also opt to purchase bumper corner protectors, mud flaps, door visors, sidestep, jumper cable, and body side moulding. For the germaphobes, Kia offers a body cover, microfiber cloth, bio shampoo, and a duster cleaner. 

    The feature-rich cabin of the Seltos can be enhanced further with over nine types of seat covers available in different colours and designs. The floor mats and the boot mat can be had in either carpet or PVC finish. To heighten the comfort quotient, one can go for cushions, neck rest, rear windscreen shade, and lumbar support. The other assorted range of accessories includes a back seat organiser, sill plate, boot organiser, car dustbin, mobile charger, tissue box, and car perfume. 

    The detailed accessories list along with the prices is enumerated below.

    Headlight chrome garnish – Rs 1,408

    Front fog lamp cover garnish – Rs 783

    ORVM cover garnish – Rs 1,092

    Bumper corner protector – Rs 730 

    Tail light chrome – Rs 1,676

    Rear reflector cover garnish – Rs 805

    Boot chrome accent – Rs 868

    Mud flaps – Rs 634

    Window chrome beading – Rs 1,301

    Chrome door handle – Rs 1,201

    Door visor with chrome insert – Rs 2,467

    Sidestep – Rs 15,291

    Body side moulding – Rs 2,470

    Floor mats range – Rs 1,483 to Rs 5,222 

    Seat covers range – Rs 5,489 to Rs 5,744

    Sill plate – Rs 882

    Back seat organiser – Rs 848

    Premium cushions – Rs 1,357

    Coat hanger – Rs 2,391

    Lumbar support – Rs 876

    Neck rest – Rs 849

    Rear entertainment system – Rs 36,045

    Car dustbin – Rs 493

    Body cover – Rs 1,331

    Tyre inflator – Rs 2,591

    Roof wrap matte black – Rs 9,726

