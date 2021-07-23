CarWale
    Jeep Compass mild-hybrid spotted undisguised

    Desirazu Venkat

    Jeep Compass mild-hybrid spotted undisguised

    - Part of the future Jeep e-range

    - 48V mild-hybrid technology 

    A mild-hybrid version of the Jeep Compass has been spotted on a trailer in the USA. Jeep had, last month, detailed its complete plans for an electric future and how it would have electrification of some form across its entire range in the next 10-15 years. Our spy sources have suggested that this is a mild-hybrid due to it having only one fuel door, the sticker on the windscreen, and the camouflaged badging on the rear-left.

    Now, Jeep already has the Compass 4xe which is a plugin hybrid and is powered by the American automaker’s 1.3-litre four-cylinder engine and twin-electric motors giving it the ‘e’ tag. This car is expected to find a place in the Jeep hierarchy below the Compass 4Xe and will be a part of their expansion plans for markets where EV infrastructure is still in its infancy stages.

    It’s expected to have a global launch by early 2022 and is expected to be implemented in markets across the world. India is also expected to be on this list as the Compass is Jeep’s most successful product currently on sale and this appears to be the most convenient way to introduce the mild-hybrid tech for the Indian market.   

    Jeep Compass Image
    Jeep Compass
    ₹ 17.19 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Jeep Compass

    Jeep Compass

    ₹ 17.19 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jeep-Cars

