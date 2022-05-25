CarWale
    India-bound Lexus RX to break cover on 1 June

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    417 Views
    India-bound Lexus RX to break cover on 1 June

    -        New-generation model will debut in Japan first

    -        Evolution of the ‘spindle grille’ is visible

    Lexus has dropped a teaser for their next big reveal. It’s the fifth-generation RX which is set to make a public premiere on 1 June at a special event in Japan. The mid-size SUV in the Japanese carmaker’s portfolio is officially teased ahead of the official debut showing off its new design signature headlamps and a new approach to the iconic ‘spindle grille'.

    Incorporating their ever-so-sharp design language, the headlamp seen in the teaser is just a sleek tick in a blacked-out housing. There are sharp and minimalistic sheet metal work and the grille starts right off the bonnet lip line. The characteristic Lexus grille seems to have toned down a bit but is still dominating the fascia. 

    No other detail is available at the moment. But we can predict an electrified powertrain along with a conventional engine option. Apart from the familiar combustion engine, there will be new plug-in hybrid options. On the inside, there will be a modern yet luxurious cabin that will be a leap ahead of what you see on the current-gen RX. New-gen connectivity and driver-assist hardware will also be part of the update.

    We expect the next-gen RX to also make its way to India as well shortly after it goes on sale in the international markets. Stay tuned to CarWale for more details. 

    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    ₹ 1.11 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    BMW i4 electric sedan — What to expect
     Next 
    Skoda Slavia and Kushaq to get downsized touchscreen infotainment systems

    Lexus RX Gallery

    • images
    • videos
