India-bound Lexus RX to break cover on 1 June

- New-generation model will debut in Japan first

- Evolution of the ‘spindle grille’ is visible

Lexus has dropped a teaser for their next big reveal. It’s the fifth-generation RX which is set to make a public premiere on 1 June at a special event in Japan. The mid-size SUV in the Japanese carmaker’s portfolio is officially teased ahead of the official debut showing off its new design signature headlamps and a new approach to the iconic ‘spindle grille'.

Incorporating their ever-so-sharp design language, the headlamp seen in the teaser is just a sleek tick in a blacked-out housing. There are sharp and minimalistic sheet metal work and the grille starts right off the bonnet lip line. The characteristic Lexus grille seems to have toned down a bit but is still dominating the fascia.

No other detail is available at the moment. But we can predict an electrified powertrain along with a conventional engine option. Apart from the familiar combustion engine, there will be new plug-in hybrid options. On the inside, there will be a modern yet luxurious cabin that will be a leap ahead of what you see on the current-gen RX. New-gen connectivity and driver-assist hardware will also be part of the update.

We expect the next-gen RX to also make its way to India as well shortly after it goes on sale in the international markets. Stay tuned to CarWale for more details.